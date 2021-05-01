We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Transform your cupcakes into these impressive Halloween pumpkin cupcakes for Halloween. These cupcakes take just 20 minutes to prepare.

These delicious Halloween pumpkin cupcakes are made with pureed pumpkin. Spices like cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg give the cupcakes a distinctly wintery appeal. Decorate with bright orange cream cheese frosting to create the classic Halloween jack-o’-lantern look.

Ingredients 200g self-raising flour

1tsp cinnamon

½tsp ginger

½tsp nutmeg

½tsp allspice

1tsp baking powder

¼tsp baking soda

¼tsp salt

300g caster sugar

170g pureed pumpkin

2 large eggs

125ml vegetable oil

2tbsp maple syrup

For the cream cheese frosting:

60g butter, softened

60g cream cheese, softened

240g icing sugar, sifted

1tsp vanilla extract

Dark green, black and orange food colourings

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Line a 12-hole muffin tin with cupcake cases.

Sift the flour with the spices, baking powder, soda and salt in a large mixing bowl. Set aside.

In a separate large bowl mix together the sugar, pumpkin, eggs, oil and maple syrup.

Gently fold in the flour mixture.

Spoon the mixture into the cupcake liners, filling ¾ of the way and bake for 18 mins or until a cocktail stick inserted into the centre of each cake comes out clean. Leave to cool on a wire rack.

For the cream cheese frosting: In a large, clean mixing bowl, cream the butter and cream cheese until smooth, gradually add the icing sugar and continue to cream until light and fluffy. Mix in the vanilla until combined.

Place 2 scoops of the frosting into a separate bowl and colour with dark green food colouring.

Place 1 scoop into another bowl and colour with black food colouring.

Colour the remainder orange. Use the orange to pipe a pumpkin design around each cupcake.

Use the green to pipe the pumpkin stalks and the black to pipe the pumpkin face.

Top tips for making Halloween pumpkin cupcakes

If you don’t have any maple syrup you could opt for honey or golden syrup instead.

