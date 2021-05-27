We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These soft pumpkin cupcakes are made with 200g of fresh pumpkin. They are also infused with spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, and ground ginger.

Top these deliciously light and moreish pumpkin cupcakes with maple icing. The icing is made using just four ingredients; mascarpone, butter, maple syrup, and icing sugar. These pumpkin cupcakes are one of the best leftover pumpkin recipes. This recipe makes 12 cupcakes. The quantities can easily be doubled if you’ve got plenty of leftover pumpkins to use up.

Ingredients 200g pumpkin or butternut squash, de-seeded, peeled and diced into 2in cubes

60g unsalted butter

175g light brown sugar

140g self-raising flour

30g cornflour

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp nutmeg

½ tsp ground ginger

2 medium eggs

Orange sprinkles (available from larger supermarkets)

For the icing

170g mascarpone cheese

40g unsalted butter

85g maple syrup

100g icing sugar

Method Preheat the oven to 170°C/325°F/Gas Mark 3 and line a 12-hole deep muffin tin tray with cupcake cases.

Add the peeled pumpkin or butternut squash to a saucepan pan and cover with water. Bring to the boil and simmer for 10 minutes until soft. Drain and puree in a blender before setting to one side to cool.

Cream the sugar, butter and eggs until light and fluffy, with an electric mixer, then add the spices and mix again. Add the cooled and pureed pumpkin or butternut and mix again. Sieve the flours together and fold into the mix with a large metal spoon.

Using an ice cream scoop, fill the cupcake cases cases to 2/3 full each and bake in the oven for 20 minutes.

Remove from the oven and place on a wire rack to cool.

To make the icing put all the ingredients in a large bowl and beat for about 5 minutes with an electric mixer. This icing will not be firm enough to pipe as it is very soft, so spread on the tops of the cupcakes using a spatula or palette knife and cover with sprinkles. Don’t be tempted to add more icing sugar, unless you have a very sweet tooth!

Top tips for making pumpkin cupcakes

If you’re using leftover pumpkin and you don’t have enough you could make up the 200g with butternut squash instead. Butternut squash has a similar taste and texture to pumpkin so would work just as well in this recipe.

