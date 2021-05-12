These sweet chocolate banana cupcakes are studded with chocolate chips. Made with one large ripe banana, for a hint of banana flavour.
Not only does the ripe banana really compliment the chocolate flavouring in these chocolate banana cupcakes, but it also makes the chocolate sponge extra moist and spongy. This cupcake recipe takes just 15 minutes to prepare.
Ingredients
- 100g softened unsalted butter
- 150g light brown sugar
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 1 large ripe banana, mashed
- 100ml milk
- 175g plain flour
- 30g cocoa powder
- 2tsp baking powder
- ½tsp salt
- 150g chocolate chips
Method
Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 and line a cupcake tin with 12 paper cases.
Cream the butter and sugar in a bowl until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs a little at a time, then add in the banana and the milk and continue to beat until combined.
Sift in the flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt then fold in. Stir through the chocolate chips.
Divide the mixture evenly between the paper cases then bake in the middle of the oven for 20-25 mins until slightly firm on top and a skewer comes out clean.
Leave in the tin to cool slightly then transfer to a wire rack.
Top tips for making chocolate banana cupcakes
The bananas are best to use when they’re at their sweetest when the skins have nearly turned all brown.
