We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These sweet chocolate banana cupcakes are studded with chocolate chips. Made with one large ripe banana, for a hint of banana flavour.

Not only does the ripe banana really compliment the chocolate flavouring in these chocolate banana cupcakes, but it also makes the chocolate sponge extra moist and spongy. This cupcake recipe takes just 15 minutes to prepare.

Ingredients 100g softened unsalted butter

150g light brown sugar

2 large eggs, beaten

1 large ripe banana, mashed

100ml milk

175g plain flour

30g cocoa powder

2tsp baking powder

½tsp salt

150g chocolate chips

Method Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 and line a cupcake tin with 12 paper cases.

Cream the butter and sugar in a bowl until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs a little at a time, then add in the banana and the milk and continue to beat until combined.

Sift in the flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt then fold in. Stir through the chocolate chips.

Divide the mixture evenly between the paper cases then bake in the middle of the oven for 20-25 mins until slightly firm on top and a skewer comes out clean.

Leave in the tin to cool slightly then transfer to a wire rack.

Top tips for making chocolate banana cupcakes

The bananas are best to use when they’re at their sweetest when the skins have nearly turned all brown.

You might also like…

Classic chocolate cupcake recipe

Mary Berry’s chocolate cake recipe

Banana cupcakes

Click to rate ( 220 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week