These savoury mushroom muffins are perfect little packages for lunch boxes and make an ideal alternative to sandwiches.

We all know ham and mushroom is a winning combination and makes the perfect pizza topping or omelette filling, but have you ever tried ham and mushroom muffins? Our tasty and ever-so-easy recipe makes 12 mouth-watering muffins in total. This recipe takes just 20 minutes to prep before popping them in the oven. They’re also a great way to sneak in some more vegetables for any fussy eaters too.

Ingredients 4tbsp vegetable oil

100mg mushrooms chopped finely

300mg self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

100mg chopped ham

100mg grated cheddar cheese

200ml milk

2 eggs

Method Preheat oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.

Line a muffin tray with 12 cases.

In a large frying pan, sauté the mushrooms in 1 tbsp of oil until just soft. Drain on some kitchen towel and set to one side.

In a bowl sift together the self-raising flour and baking powder.

Mix through the mushrooms, ham and cheese.

In a separate bowl mix the milk, eggs and remaining oil stir until well combined.

Pour the dry ingredients into the wet and mix until just combined.

Divide between the 12 cases.

Bake for 15 to 20 mins or until well risen and firm to the touch.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 mins before transferring to a wire rack to cool fully.

Top tips for making mushroom muffins:

Serve these with pickle and cream cheese for an added flavour dimension.

