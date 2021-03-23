We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This healthy chicken tikka uses lower-fat swaps to keep both the fat and calorie count low. Swaps include low-fat natural yogurt, skinless chicken breasts, and half-fat crème fraîche.

This tasty and healthy chicken tikka is just 136 calories per portion which makes it ideal if you’re on a calorie-counting diet or wanting to eat a little healthier. This dish uses lots of different spices like ginger, garlic, cumin, and red chili to flavour the chicken. It takes five minutes to prep and another 25 minutes to cook this delicious, healthy chicken tikka.

Watch how to make Healthy chicken tikka

Ingredients 3 tablespoons low-fat natural yogurt

2 teaspoons garlic, crushed

2 teaspoons ginger, crushed

1 teaspoon black pepper, coarsely ground

1 teaspoon red chilli paste

450g/1lb skinless chicken breasts, diced

1 tablespoon rapeseed oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tablespoon fenugreek leaves, chopped

2 tablespoons tomato purée

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 1/2 teaspoons cumin coriander powder

2 tablespoons half-fat crème fraîche

1 tablespoon coriander leaves, chopped

Method To make this chicken curry, mix the yogurt, garlic, ginger, black pepper, and chilli paste and spoon this mixture over the chicken. Allow marinating for 1-2 hours in the fridge.

Heat the oil in a large pan, add the cumin and chopped onion and cook on a medium heat until brown.

Remove the chicken from the marinade and add the chicken to the pan. Cook on a high heat for about 5 minutes.

Stir in the fenugreek, tomato purée, garam masala and cumin coriander powder.

Reduce the heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes or until the chicken is cooked and the liquid has evaporated.

Stir in the crème fraîche and coriander before serving.

Top tips for making healthy chicken tikka

This dish can be served in pitta bread (slit down one side) with lettuce and sliced onions as a filling lunch or light dinner. You can also serve with brown rice or quinoa if you're trying to look for a healthier option.