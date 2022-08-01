Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
This delicious tagliatelle bolognese is has a few extra veggies chucked in to sneak in extras portions of your five-a-day without you even noticing.
This is a classic bolognese recipe with a few little extras. For a rich and luxurious sauce, we've added balsamic vinegar for a bit of sweetness and Worcestershire sauce for a deep hit of savoury. We've also packed in plenty of veg - a courgette on top of the usually carrots, onion and celery. Feel free to add more to bulk out the sauce and make it go further. It's a great way to stretch your budget. Leftover sauce can be used on baked potatoes or to make quesadillas with a generous portion of grated cheese over the top.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 400g lean beef steak mince
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 carrots, chopped
- 1 stick of celery, chopped
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 1 courgette, chopped
- 400g can tomatoes
- 2 tbsp sun-dried tomato purée
- 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
- 200ml beef stock
- 200g tagliatelle
Method
- Heat a large frying pan with oil, add the mince, season with black pepper, and fry for 10 minutes to brown.
- Add the onion, carrots and celery to the pan and cook for 5 minutes, to soften.
- Stir in the garlic and courgette and cook for a couple of minutes more.
- Pour in the tinned tomatoes, tomato purée, Worcestershire sauce, balsamic vinegar and stock. Cover and simmer for 25 minutes until the meat is tender.
- Meanwhile, bring a large pan of salted water to the boil. Add the tagliatelle; return to the boil. Cook for 10 minutes until just tender. Drain and toss together with the Bolognese so all the pasta is coated in sauce.
Top tip for making tagliatelle bolognese
You can make a big batch of this hidden veg Bolognese and freeze portions so that you have a healthy and delicious home made meal ready for those busy week nights.
Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment.
