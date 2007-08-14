GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This classic Bolognese has been given a vegetarian-friendly twist. Our vegetarian Bolognese is so simple to make taking only 30 mins to total to prepare and cook. This recipe serves 4 people making it perfect as a mid-week family meal. Vegetarians don't need to miss out on this classic Italian dish. The vegetarian Worcestershire sauce (the original version has fish in it) will give it a welcome kick. If you're not a fan of spaghetti swap for other shapes instead like penne or bows. Serve with vegetarian-friendly Parmesan cheese before tucking in.

Ingredients

400g (14oz) mixed chopped vegetables (onion, courgettes, carrots and peppers all work well)

300g (11oz) pack Quorn mince

1 tin chopped tomatoes

1tbsp vegetarian Worcestershire sauce

3tbsp tomato purée

400g (14 oz) pasta

Method

Gently fry the vegetables in 1tbsp oil for 5 mins, until soft. Add the Quorn mince and cook for another couple of minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, vegetarian Worcestershire sauce, tomato purée and 200ml (7fl oz) water. Season, bring to the boil and simmer for 20 mins. Cook the pasta according the pack's instructions and drain. Pour the Bolognese sauce on top. Sprinkle with Parmesan shavings to serve.