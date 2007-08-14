Vegetarian Bolognese recipe

Use Quorn mince as a healthy and delicious alternative to meat in this vegetarian Bolognese version of the classic Italian dish

  • Vegetarian
Serves4
SkillEasy
Cooking Time15 mins
Five A DayTwo
Cost RangeCheap
By
published

This classic Bolognese has been given a vegetarian-friendly twist. Our vegetarian Bolognese is so simple to make taking only 30 mins to total to prepare and cook. This recipe serves 4 people making it perfect as a mid-week family meal. Vegetarians don't need to miss out on this classic Italian dish. The vegetarian Worcestershire sauce (the original version has fish in it) will give it a welcome kick. If you're not a fan of spaghetti swap for other shapes instead like penne or bows. Serve with vegetarian-friendly Parmesan cheese before tucking in.

Ingredients

  • 400g (14oz) mixed chopped vegetables (onion, courgettes, carrots and peppers all work well)
  • 300g (11oz) pack Quorn mince
  • 1 tin chopped tomatoes
  • 1tbsp vegetarian Worcestershire sauce
  • 3tbsp tomato purée
  • 400g (14 oz) pasta

Method

  1. Gently fry the vegetables in 1tbsp oil for 5 mins, until soft. Add the Quorn mince and cook for another couple of minutes.
  2. Stir in the tomatoes, vegetarian Worcestershire sauce, tomato purée and 200ml (7fl oz) water. Season, bring to the boil and simmer for 20 mins.
  3. Cook the pasta according the pack's instructions and drain. Pour the Bolognese sauce on top. Sprinkle with Parmesan shavings to serve.
Top Tip for making Vegetarian Bolognese

Wholemeal pasta gives you more fibre and nutrients than pasta that uses refined flour.

