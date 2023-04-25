This fresh, crunchy homemade red cabbage coleslaw can be on your plate in just 15 minutes.
Infused with fresh dill and the tang of spring onions, this homemade red cabbage coleslaw is made with a handful of ingredients including red cabbage, and carrots. Not to mention a homemade mixture of Greek yogurt, mayo, sherry, and Dijon mustard which brings the whole slaw together. Plenty of crunch and plenty of flavor. One of our favorite BBQ sides or buffet food (opens in new tab) choices.
Ingredients
- 1 small red cabbage, about 500g
- 4 carrots, shredded or grated
- 1 bunch spring onions, trimmed and sliced
- 20g pack fresh dill, roughly chopped
- 85g Greek yogurt
- 30g mayonnaise
- 1tbsp sherry or white wine vinegar
- 1tbsp Dijon mustard
Method
- Remove bruised or damaged outer leaves from the cabbage, then cut it in half. Using a sharp knife, cut out the dense core and discard it. Lay the cabbage cut side down on a chopping board and slice as thinly as possible. You could do this in a food processor or mandoline.
- Put the cabbage in a large bowl with the carrots, spring onions, and dill, reserving a little to sprinkle on top.
- In a separate bowl, mix the yogurt with the mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, and a little salt and pepper. Stir through the vegetables and spoon into a serving dish. Scatter over the reserved dill and serve.
Top tips for making homemade red cabbage coleslaw
If you prefer, you can swap the red cabbage for white cabbage and the dill for another soft herb such as basil or parsley. The coleslaw can be made the night before and stored in a sealed container in the fridge.
Rose Fooks is Deputy Food Editor at Future Publishing, creating recipes, reviewing products and writing food features for a range of lifestyle and home titles including GoodTo and Woman&Home. Before joining the team, Rose obtained a Diplome de Patisserie and Culinary Management at London’s Le Cordon Bleu. Going on to work in professional kitchens at The Delaunay and Zedel.
