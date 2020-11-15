64 quick and easy canapes recipes and ideas

Quick and easy canapes to pass round at a party, including savoury and sweet nibbles from mini Parma ham tarts and pea and prawn crostini to caramel Nutella lollies.

We’ve got lots of quick and easy canapés recipes for you to make at home including salmon blinis, apple toasts and many more simple ideas. Quick and easy canapés to pass round at a party, including savoury and sweet nibbles that everyone will love. These simple recipes look so impressive that your guests will never know how easy they are to make.

Throwing a party? Whether it’s for a special occasion, the perfect Christmas party or just a weekend away with the family, these quick and easy canapés are very easy to assemble. Think savoury bites like Parma ham tarts to pea and prawn crostini to sweet bites, like caramel Nutella lollies. Your friends and family are sure to be impressed.

What are canapés?

With so many different variations you may now be wondering what actually is a canapé? Taking it’s name from it’s physical nature resembling that of a sofa, it often comprised of a base and toppings, like people sitting on a sofa! The base is most likely a thin slice of bread, toast or cracker, which is then adorned with a spead like cheese, caviar, anchovies or other savoury foods.

Whilst there’s no specific rule in place in regards to how big or small your canapés should be, a general rule of thumb should be that they are big enough to be a satisfying bite, and small enough that they don’t cause any difficulty when trying to eat – your guests might also be holding a glass! As they’re only intended as a nibble, perhaps portion them by allocating a certain number to each guest (4-6 is a good place to start) – that way they’ll be available and hopefully no one will go hungry!

Scroll down for our favourite savoury canapé recipes, or, if you’ve got a sweet tooth, try our sweet canapé ideas. We’ve got everything from mini doughnuts to cheesecake pots and whoopie pies…