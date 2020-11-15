64 quick and easy canapes recipes and ideas

Trending:

    • Quick and easy canapes to pass round at a party, including savoury and sweet nibbles from mini Parma ham tarts and pea and prawn crostini to caramel Nutella lollies.

    We’ve got lots of quick and easy canapés recipes for you to make at home including salmon blinis, apple toasts and many more simple ideas. Quick and easy canapés to pass round at a party, including savoury and sweet nibbles that everyone will love. These simple recipes look so impressive that your guests will never know how easy they are to make.

    Throwing a party? Whether it’s for a special occasion, the perfect Christmas party or just a weekend away with the family, these quick and easy canapés are very easy to assemble. Think savoury bites like Parma ham tarts to pea and prawn crostini to sweet bites, like caramel Nutella lollies. Your friends and family are sure to be impressed.

    What are canapés?

    With so many different variations you may now be wondering what actually is a canapé? Taking it’s name from it’s physical nature resembling that of a sofa, it often comprised of a base and toppings, like people sitting on a sofa! The base is most likely a thin slice of bread, toast or cracker, which is then adorned with a spead like cheese, caviar, anchovies or other savoury foods.

    Whilst there’s no specific rule in place in regards to how big or small your canapés should be, a general rule of thumb should be that they are big enough to be a satisfying bite, and small enough that they don’t cause any difficulty when trying to eat – your guests might also be holding a glass! As they’re only intended as a nibble, perhaps portion them by allocating a certain number to each guest (4-6 is a good place to start) –  that way they’ll be available and hopefully no one will go hungry!

    Scroll down for our favourite savoury canapé recipes, or, if you’ve got a sweet tooth, try our sweet canapé ideas. We’ve got everything from mini doughnuts to cheesecake pots and whoopie pies…

    Cheat’s goat’s cheese and cranberry tartlets

    Short on time? These cheat’s goat’s cheese and cranberry tartlets will impress your guests and save you stress. Ideal for a Christmas or New Year buffet or to serve as a teatime snack.

    Get the recipe: Cheat’s goat’s cheese and cranberry tartlets

    Halloumi dippers

    Dip until your hearts content with these tasty halloumi dippers. They are easy to make and your guests will love them.

    Get the recipe: Halloumi Dippers

    Chicken katsu skewers

    Our chicken katsu skewers will be great for your gathering – they’re a fun twist on the popular Japanese dish.

    Get the recipe: Chicken Katzu Skewers

    Peanut butter caramel

    Give you guests a sweet treat by making our peanut butter caramel slice triangles.

    Get the recipe: Peanut butter caramel slice

    Smoked salmon and pea vol au vents

    Classic smoked salmon makes a delicious party nibble, and we love these cheat's vol au vents that use a couple of clever shortcuts.

    Get the recipe: Smoked salmon and pea vol au vents

    Mini Parma ham veggie tarts

    These mini Parma ham veggie tarts are so simple to make and taste as good as they look. Made with only 5 ingredients our smoky Parma ham, cream and egg based tarts are perfect for parties.

    Get the recipe: Mini Parma ham veggie tarts

    Pea and prawn crostini

    Pea and prawn crostini are so easy to make an dready in just 15 minutes, making the perfect party nibble. The peas are mixed with lemon and mint for lovely freshness.

    Get the recipe: Pea and prawn crostini

    Spicy salmon and guacamole cones

    We love this idea of spicy salmon with guacamole - what a perfect pairing. These canapes are bite sized and easy to make to.

    Get the recipe: Spicy salmon and guacamole cones

    Beetroot blinis with garlicky mushrooms

    Your friends are going to be rather impressed with these dainty beetroot and mushroom topped blinis. Ready in minutes!

    Get the recipe: Beetroot blinis with garlicky mushrooms

    Mini lamb kebab skewers

    Make tasty lamb kebabs that are full of flavour with this super simple recipe that's also one of our most popular.

    Get the recipe: Mini lamb kebab skewers

    Strawberry cheesecake pots

    Why not make these strawberry cheesecake pots for your guests? With fat-free Greek yogurt, fresh strawberries and crunchy sweet biscuit, these canapés are sure to down a treat. Prepare these pots in advance and watch the smiles on your guests faces when you serve them - perfect.

    Get the recipe: Strawberry cheesecake pots

    Beetroot and goats cheese crostini

    These beetroot and goats' cheese crostini are so easy to assemble that you can make plenty in one go, plus they look really start sprinkled with thyme and orange zest.

    Get the recipe: Beetroot and goats' cheese crostini

    Crispy prawns with sweet chilli dip

    Crispy prawns are coated with coconut and served with a zesty chilli dip to make party food that everyone can pass around and share.

    Get the recipe: Crispy prawns with sweet chilli dip

    Caramel cream Nutella lollies

    We think that sweet canapes are just as important as savoury and our caramel cream Nutella lollies make ideal finger food. With a smooth and creamy texture and nutty flavour, these naughty pops will be gone in no time at all!

    Get the recipe: Caramel cream Nutella lollies

    Crushed potatoes with smoked salmon toppers

    If you're bored of the same old salmon blinis, we'd recommend making these delicious crushed potatoes with smoked salmon toppers. The potato and salmon make a mouth-watering combo, gone in seconds.

    Get the recipe: Smoked salmon roses on rye toast

    Smoked salmon roses on rye toast

    These smoked salmon roses may look fancy but they're actually really easy to make. Simply top some rye toast with a cream cheese mixture and wrap some smoked salmon on top - simple yet effective.

    Get the recipe: Smoked salmon roses on rye toast

    Leek and blue cheese pizza

    Make this unusual leek, blue cheese and walnut pizza and slice it into small squares to pass around as a canape. It's so easy, and one pizza will go a long way when it's cut into party bites!

    Get the recipe: Leek and blue cheese pizza

    Steak on sticks

    This steak on sticks recipe makes a delicious party food option that is tender, simple and yummy. Make sure you serve your steak pieces with tangy dips such as tangy BBQ dip or a cheese fondue for extra flavour.

    Get the recipe: Steak on sticks

    Smoked salmon blinis

    Smoked salmon blinis are delicious, moreish and give your party a fancy touch - your guests will never have to know how easy they are to make. These simple bites can be made in no time at all, simply top soft blinis with fresh sour cream and smoked salmon and hey presto!

    Get the recipe: Smoked salmon blinis

    Smoked salmon, cottage cheese and rocket rolls

    Everyone loves a smoked salmon canape. For a really easy assembly job that looks impressive, put together these healthy smoked salmon, cottage cheese and rocket rolls.

    Get the recipe: Smoked salmon, cottage cheese and rocket rolls

    Chilly Philly potato cakes

    Serve mini potato cakes with a sweet chilli and mayo dip for extra flavour. These bite-sized treats won't be on the plate for long!

    Get the recipe: Chilly Philly potato cakes

    Chocolate and cranberry cheesecake shots

    These individual chocolate and cranberry cheesecake shots look super classy, and if you serve them as dessert you won't have lots of plates to wash up afterwards. Result.

    Get the recipe: Chocolate and cranberry cheesecake shots

    Mini vegetable frittatas

    There's nothing worse than turning up to a party and not being able to eat anything, so don't forget your veggie friends! These mushroom and spring onion frittatas are delicious hot or cold.

    Get the recipe: Mini vegetable frittata

    Courgette curls with salmon and cream cheese

    The classic smoked salmon and cream cheese combo is given a modern and healthy twist by adding a little courgette instead of serving it up on bread. These lovely little parcels are the perfect size to pop in your mouth.

    Get the recipe: Courgette curls with salmon and cream cheese

    Rose Turkish Delight

    Finish off your canapes with a little sweet treat. Turkish delight, cut up small is the perfect mellow mouthful. Flavoured with rose water and with a soft and smooth texture, this recipe will soon become a regular recipe at your parties.

    Get the recipe: Rose Turkish Delight

    Free-from cheese and chutney scones

    Your friends will be so impressed when you tell them you made these delicious free-form cheese and chutney scones. What they don't need to know is how quick and easy they are to make - your secret is safe with us!

    Get the recipe: Free-form cheese and chutney scones

    Apple doughnuts with apple purée

    Ever considered making doughnuts as a sweet canapés? They're not as hard to make as you may think - especially with our simple apple doughnuts with apple puree recipe. They only take 30 mins to cook and you can make a batch of 28 in that time. Covered in sugar, bursting with sweet apple filling and served with cream and an apple purée, these mini doughnuts will be a big hit with your guests.

    Get the recipe: Apple doughnuts with apple puree

    Sausages in bacon

    Sausages make the perfect party food that everyone will enjoy from adults down to any little people you have running around. Wrapping sausages in bacon gives them a delicious salty crunchy casing and let's face it, who doesn't like bacon?

    Get the recipe: Sausages in bacon

    Twisty sausage rolls

    Buttery pastry and meaty sausage pieces make these a classic treat with a twist - literally. Our twisty sausage rolls are sure to please your guests. We like serving them up with a range of dips so that everyone can have their favourite.

    Get the recipe: Twisty sausage rolls

    Leek and cranberry Caerphilly strudel

    These leek and cranberry Caerphilly strudels are warm filo pastry parcels bursting with flavour. With a creamy leek and Caerphilly filling, these tasty treats will be a hit with your guests. This recipe uses ready-made pastry so only takes 25 mins to cook - even the kids will love these!

    Get the recipe: Leek and cranberry Caerphilly strudel

    These cheese and chive puffsmake great savoury finger food. Bursting with cream cheese and fresh chives, these soft choux pastry balls will go down a treat with a glass of bubbly. Serve in a plastic bowl or a weaved basket for a rustic look.

    Get the recipe: Cheese and chive puffs

    Potato skins with dips

    Everyone loves a chip 'n' dip option with a drink so why not go one step further with our potato skins with lots of delicious dips? Your guests will love mixing and matching our mexican-inspired selection of fiery salsa, cool sour cream and chive and chunky guacamole.

    Get the recipe: Potato skins with dips

    Cake pops

    These cute bite-size cake pops are perfect for parties. You can decorate them in any way you like to theme to your party and the little ones will love helping you to make them if you can find the time to let them help!

    Get the recipe: Cake pops

    Chocolate honeycomb mousse pots

    These teensy chocolate honeycomb mousse pots are ideal for a sophisticated bash. Sprinkle shards of Crunchie bars on top of the chocolate mousse for a simple but impressive finishing touch.

    Get the recipe: Chocolate honeycomb mousse pots

    Cheese and pickle straws

    Homemade bread sticks are delicious served slightly warm and are the perfect thing to dunk in your favourite dip too. This clever recipe usesa little pickly to give them an extra kick.

    Get the recipe: Cheese and pickle straws

    crushed-pea-and-mint-toast

    We love these tasty crushed pea and bean toasts. They're filled with mint, peas and chilli flakes and the toasts can be cut in halves or squares to make them easier to eat with fingers.

    Get the recipe: Crushed pea and bean toasts

    Moroccan chickpea cakes

    These delicious Moroccan chickpea cakes are great for home entertaining. They are easy and fast enough to make at the last minute for your guests.

    Get the recipe: Moroccan chickpea cakes

    Seeded Parmesan biscuits

    These savoury Parmesan bites are quick, easy and the perfect choice for parties. These bites are a great finger food for any get-together.

    Get the recipe: Seeded Parmesan bites

    Mini macaroons

    These charming little sugary treats are great for any celebration but they’re especially at parties. This quick recipe is great if you’re baking for a party, as one batch makes 34, and you’ll be done in less than 20 minutes.

    Get the recipe: Mini macaroons

    Parma ham and mozzarella bites

    First up are these mozzarella bites pictured above. These mozzarella bites may look fancy but they're actually really easy to make and can be rustled up in no time. We love the smoked flavour from the Parma ham and the creaminess from the mozzarella bites.

    Get the recipe: Parma ham and mozzarella bites

    Crackling, ham hock and apple toasts

    These are the perfect grown-up party bite, but are SO easy to assemble using readymade ingredients. The results are so morish!

    Get the recipe: Crackling, ham hock and apple toasts

    Hot and spicy chicken skewers

    These easy to make hot and spicy chicken skewers are sure to be a family favourite. Serve with dips like hummus and watch them disappear in minutes.

    Get the recipe: Hot and spicy chicken skewers

    Watermelon, cured ham and feta

    These no-cook light bites are so easy to make by threading watermelon, cheese and cured ham and mint onto a cocktail stick. They look the party for a special occasion though.

    Get the recipe: Waterlemon, cured ham and feta

    Mexican roasted sweet potato bites

    Roasted sweet potato discs are topped with guacamole, soured cream and tomato salsa to make a delicious hot party bite that's also vegetarian and naturally gluten free, so everyone should be able to enjoy them! They are SO moreish.

    Get the recipe: Mexican roasted sweet potato bites

    Christmas canape crackers

    It doesn't have to be Christmas to enjoy these delicious Christmas canapé crackers. These spring roll-style crackers are a fun choice for party food and they only take 25 mins to cook. With three different fillings, there will be something for everyone. Choose from avocado, prawn and lemon, Feta and lime or sausage and cranberry.

    Get the recipe: Christmas canapé crackers

    Pisa Mozzarella

    Simply skewer small mozzarella balls, sundried tomatoes and basil leaves onto cocktail sticks to make these quick and easy Woman's Weekly Pisa mozzarella canapes.

    Get the recipe: Pisa mozzarella

    Sesame thai fishcakes

    These Thai fish cakes are bursting with sweet, fragrant flavours. They combine lemongrass, ginger, red chilli and of course fish together to make the ultimate canapés. Serve with sweet chilli dipping sauce and watch them disappear off the plate.

    Get the recipe: Thai fish cakes

    Roquefort and peach bruschetta

    Need to make something quick? Then these moreish, snack-sized Roquefort and peach bruschetta are just the answer. All you need are some juicy peaches, a stick of French bread and a pack of creamy Roquefort cheese and you're ready to start stacking. No cooking required, these nibbles can be made in minutes.

    Get the recipe: Roquefort and peach bruschetta

    Mini Yorkshire pudding and beef

    Keep your party food traditional with good old British Yorkshire puddings and beef. This is also a sneaky way of using up that left over roast beef and making it go a little further.

    Get the recipe: Mini Yorkshire pudding and beef

    Crispy fish bites

    These crispy fish bites are great party canapés and are filling, too. We’ve served them with a home-made tartare sauce, just mayonnaise, capers, parsley and lemon – and they always go down a treat!

    Get the recipe: Crispy fish bites

    Coronation crab salad

    Coronation crab salad crackers are a no cook canape made from tinned crab spiced with curry paste and served with lettuce on prawn crackers. These super simple canapes take just 15 minutes to whip up but look really fancy when they’re assembled.

    Get the recipe: Coronation crab salad

    Mini quiches

    You can vary the filling in these mini quiches – we’ve used the classic combo of onion, bacon and cheese but you can try fried shredded leek and smoked salmon or chopped broccoli.

    Get the recipe: Mini quiches

    Beef Wellington Canape

    These bite-sized beef wellington canapes will be sure to impress your guests. They’re really quick to make and absolutely bursting with flavour.

    Get the recipe: Beef wellington canape

    Chicory Leaf with Tomato Salsa and Blue Cheese Canape

    These chicory leaf with tomato salsa and blue cheese canapes might look fancy but they really don’t require any effort at all! They are also very low calorie at only 16 calories a serving, no need to feel guilty at this party!

    Get the recipe: Chicory leaf with tomato salsa and blue cheese canape

    Filo smoked salmon canape

    Sophisticated, delicious and a breeze to prepare - our filo smoked salmon canape is one of the tastiest, easiest recipes you can find. They take less than 10 minutes to make so a great last-minute starter to keep hungry tummy’s at bay.

    Get the recipe: Filo smoked salmon canape

    Tomato and cream cheese Santa hat

    Looking for the perfect festive canape? Then no need to look further than our adorable Tomato and cream cheese Santa hat’s! We’ve used a plain cream cheese in this recipe but you can always throw in a little basil for flavour!

    Get the recipe: Tomato and cream cheese santa hat

    Halloumi wrapped in Parma ham

    This delicious, quick and easy canape can be prepared ahead of time and then only takes 10 minutes to cook - this makes it a great appetiser at your party as you won’t need to step away from your hosting duties!

    Get the recipe: Halloumi wrapped in parma ham

    Cheesy stuffed olives

    If you love olives, we’re certain you’re going to adore these cheese stuffed olives. They are a modern take on the much-loved nostalgic classic and are oh-so-moreish!

    Get the recipe: Cheesy stuffed olives

    Gluten-free Smoked Salmon Tartlets

    Who said having a gluten-free diet has to be boring? These smoked salmon tartlets are bursting with flavour and so easy to make. There are really easy to adapt too so if you wanted to make them vegetarian just swap the salmon for roasted butternut squash.

    Get the recipe: Gluten-free smoked salmon tartlets

    Miso prawn skewers

    Not only do our miso prawn skewers look impressive, they taste divine and take under 10 minutes to cook!

    Get the recipe: Miso prawn skewers

    Garlic and cheese stuffed mushrooms recipe

    A great choice for starters and party canapes, these garlic and cheese stuffed mushrooms will go down a real treat with your guests! Our recipe adds parsley and mustard to the filling to give an extra kick of flavour to the delicious stuffed mushrooms.

    Get the recipe: Garlic and cheese stuffed mushrooms

    Berry swirl cheesecake bites

    Our berry swirl cheesecake bites are perfect for parties, canapes or an afternoon treat. They have a delicious, crunchy ginger biscuit base and are oh-so-tasty!

    Get the recipe: Berry swirl cheesecake bites