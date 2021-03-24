We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This mouth-watering hot cross bun bread and butter pudding serves four and takes just 30 minutes to bake.

Our hot cross bun bread and butter pudding is an indulgent dessert for Easter. This recipe gives a British classic, bread and butter pudding, an Easter twist by swapping slices of white bread for hot cross buns instead. This recipe uses four hot cross buns but you can also opt for a hot cross bun loaf instead.

Ingredients 4 slices hot cross bun loaf or 4 hot cross buns, sliced in half

2 medium eggs

1/2tsp vanilla extract

15g (1/2oz) caster sugar

25g (1oz) butter

300ml (1/2 pint) milk

150ml (1/4 pt) single cream

1tsp finely grated lemon zest

Method Pre heat oven to 180°C /350°F /Gas Mark 4. Grease a 1 litre baking dish with a little of the butter.

Spread the slices of loaf with the remaining butter and cut them in half diagonally. Arrange them in the prepared dish.

Whisk the vanilla extract, sugar and eggs together.

Gently heat the milk and cream in a pan until warm, then remove from the heat and add the egg mixture. Stir until the sugar has dissolved.

Strain the warm egg mixture over the loaf in the baking dish and leave to soak for 15-20 minutes.

Sprinkle the lemon zest over the surface of the pudding.

Transfer the baking dish to the pre-heated oven and bake for 25-30 mins until puffed up and golden brown. Serve at once.

Top tips for making hot cross bun bread and butter pudding

This hot cross bun bread and butter pudding uses classic hot cross buns with sultanas and raisins but you could opt for chocolate chip hot cross buns or salted caramel for a chocolate twist.

