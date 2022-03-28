We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A light a spicy hot cross bun loaf that makes a great treat at any time of day.

If you like hot cross buns for breakfast and tea, this loaf is a brilliant idea. It slices into 6-10 pieces. You can pop them in the toaster for a minute in the morning and have them buttered, first thing with a cup of coffee. Alternatively, they make a lovely teatime slice. Leave them un-toasted and plain, or with a little dot of jam and a pot of tea. You’ll need around four hours to make this recipe, but that includes time for the dough to rise. It’s a nice afternoon project if you have other kitchen jobs to do in between.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

400g premium white very strong bread flour

½ x 7g easy bake yeast sachet

3 tbsp light muscovado sugar

1 tsp salt

4 tsp ground cinnamon

Grated zest of 2 oranges

50g chopped mixed peel

100g mixed dried vine fruits, e.g. sultanas, currants

30g butter

1 egg, beaten

For the glaze:

3 tbsp sugar

For the topping:

3 tbsp plain flour

2 tbsp sugar

Method In a bowl, mix together the flour, yeast, sugar, salt, cinnamon, grated orange zest, mixed peel and sultanas.

Add this to the pan in the breadmaker. Add in the butter, beaten egg and 100ml water.

Set to a programme for a small or standard loaf, with raisins, on the breadmaker, and turn on.

Meanwhile, mix up the glaze. Combine the sugar with 3 tbsp hot water until the sugar is dissolved, set aside with a pastry brush, ready for when the loaf is cooked.

To make the topping, mix the flour, sugar and 3 tbsp water together, and have ready in a piping bag with a thin nozzle.

When the bread is cooked, turn out of the pan, and immediately brush with the glaze thinly. Pipe the topping on in a cross shape, or alternatively in a crisscross pattern, making several small crosses. To serve, slice and spread with butter.

Top tip for making this hot cross bun loaf

You can add a little extra sweetness to this loaf by sprinkling the top with a layer of golden caster sugar.

