We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chocolate cupcakes baked inside wafer cup cornets, topped with a cream cheese ice cream style swirl, and finished with a classic Flake. These ice cream cone cupcakes are delicious.



Learn how to make these impressive ice cream cone cupcakes in just five simple steps. These mouth-watering cupcakes bring two sweet treats together; cupcakes and ice cream, to make one clever summer treat. This recipe makes 12.

Ingredients For the cupcakes:

12 wafer cup cornets

125g unsalted butter, at room temperature

125g golden caster sugar

2 eggs

100g self-raising flour

30g cocoa

5tbsp milk

1tsp vanilla extract

For the frosting:

150g unsalted butter, at room temperature

180g tub cream cheese

400g icing sugar

Pink paste food colouring

6 Flakes, halved

You will need:

12-hole mini muffin tin

Ice-cream scoop

Plastic piping bag, fitted with a large star nozzle

Method Heat the oven to 190°C. Stand cornets in the tin’s holes.

Put the butter and sugar into a large mixed are cream until light and fluffy. Incorporate the eggs slowly. Sieve the flour, cocoa and add in with the milk and vanilla. Beat together until combined. Using an ice-cream scoop, divide the mixture between the cornets. Bake for 20 mins. Cool cone cakes completely.

Make the frosting by putting the butter, cream cheese and 200g icing sugar into a bowl and beat together until smooth. Be careful not to spray icing sugar all over your kitchen by either place a tea towel over the bowl or partly incorporate it by hand first. Add the rest of the icing sugar and beat until smooth.

Spoon half of the frosting into another bowl, add a couple of drops of pink food colouring and mix together until evenly coloured.

Spoon the pink cream cheese frosting into one side of a piping bag, then the vanilla into the other. Pipe a large swirl on the top of each cake. Push in a chocolate flake.

Top tips for making ice cream cone cupcakes

If you’d like to give your recipe a twist we’d recommend whipped cream as the topping or chocolate buttercream. Don’t forget to add a Flake, sauce and some sprinkles too.

To make it easier to fill the cornets, put the cake mixture into a disposable piping bag and snip off the end. Then pipe the mixture evenly into each cornet.

You might also like…

Easy cupcake recipe

Chocolate cupcake recipe

The Hummingbird Bakery’s vanilla cupcakes recipe

Click to rate ( 961 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week