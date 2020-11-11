We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As seen on Jamie Oliver's Channel 4 television cooking show, Jamie's Quick and Easy Food.

Jamie Oliver’s 5 ingredient harissa chicken traybake recipe should otherwise we known as “the saviour of weeknight dinner”.

Whether you’re making dinner for just two people or several, this chicken traybake is a real saviour as you can make it with either fresh or frozen ingredients. That means if you’re making it with the ingredients you already have in your freezer, all you need to do is pick up a chicken (and some harissa if you don’t have it already) and you’re good to go!

Never underestimate the power of crowd-pleasing food at low prices with minimum preparation. This deliciously simple recipe will make its way into your cooking routine soon enough – we’re sure of it!

Ingredients 4 mixed-colour peppers

2 red onions

1 x 1.2kg whole free-range chicken

4 heaped teaspoons rose harissa

4 sprigs of fresh mint

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4. Deseed the peppers and tear into big chunks, peel and quarter the onions and break apart into petals, then place it all in a 30cm x 40cm roasting tray. Use a large sharp knife to carefully cut down the back of the chicken, so you can open it out flat, then score the legs. Add to the tray with the harissa, and a little sea salt, black pepper and red wine vinegar. Toss well, making sure you get into all the nooks and crannies of the chicken.

Sit the chicken flat on top of the veg, skin side up, and roast it all for 50 minutes, or until gnarly and cooked through. Pick over the mint leaves before dishing up.

Top tip for making Jamie Oliver’s 5 ingredient harissa chicken traybake Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Reheat before serving. Leftovers could be served with homemade potato wedges or on a bed of freshly prepared coriander rice.

