Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Lamb wellington is a serious treat dish, but this lamb burger wellington is much more affordable and easier to make, too.
It still feels really special though, and we love the everyone gets their own individual portion. The seam of feta through the middle of the burger adds a real kick of flavour and gives the dish a bit of a Greek twist. This recipe serves two and makes a lovely option for a romantic dinner. However, it's easy to scale up if you're serving it to more people. It takes about an hour to make the whole dish, but it's more than worth the wait.
Ingredients
- 500g lamb mince
- 8-12 mint leaves
- 50g feta cheese
- 2 garlic cloves
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 200g puff pastry
- 1 egg, beaten, for glazing
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Divide the mince into four equal-sized balls.
- Take two cooking rings and press two of the balls into each ring to make a pattie.
- Layer the mint, garlic and feta on the top of the first pattie, then put the second pattie on top.
- Divide the pastry into four rectangles. Flour a surface and roll out to 0.5cm thick.
- Remove the pattie ‘sandwiches’ from the rings and lay each on a rolled out sheet of pastry. Bring all the sides together to form a parcel.
- Lay out another sheet of pastry and repeat the wrapping to ensure the lamb burger is completely sealed.
- Brush with beaten egg and add a grind of pepper.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4 and cook the Wellingtons for 40-45 mins.
Top tip for making lamb burger wellington
Use beef mince instead of lamb and fill with cooked bacon and grated Cheddar instead of feta and mint.
You might also like...
- Beef Wellington (opens in new tab)
- Vegetarian Wellington (opens in new tab)
Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment.
-
Joe Wicks' McLeanie turkey burger
Joe Wicks' McLeanie burger is bursting with flavour and it's a healthier alternative to shop bought. This turkey burger is made from scratch but so easy!
By Joe Wicks • Published
-
Homemade burgers
Learn how to make homemade burgers with our easy and simple recipe. This burger recipe can be made with beef, pork, turkey or vegetarian mince
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Chicken burger
Our easy and quick chicken burger is the perfect option when you want something easy but tasty.
By Rachael Martin • Published
-
Beef wellington canapé
These bite-size morsels of beef wellington canapés are decadent and so delicious - guaranteed to wow your guests.
By Samuel Goldsmith • Published
-
Lamb Wellington
A lamb Wellington is an easy twist on the famous beef cut wrapped in pastry. Just as impressive and a brilliant summer Sunday lunch option.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Cookie dough fudge
These cookie dough fudge is so easy to make and would make the perfect food gift recipe for friends and family
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
The Queen’s dinner table rule means this everyday essential isn’t ‘allowed’ for her royal relatives
The Queen reportedly prefers a more 'formal' approach to mealtimes and prioritises traditional etiquette with her nearest and nearest...
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Who won The Great British Sewing Bee? The 2022 champion revealed
Here's who won The Great British Sewing Bee last night...
By Selina Maycock • Last updated
-
TOWIE star Billie Faiers left furious after stranger slaps son Arthur over mid-air flight 'tantrum'
By Selina Maycock • Last updated