Lamb burger wellington recipe

This lamb burger wellington features juicy minced lamb cut through with spicy feta and encased in golden, flakey puff pastry. Serve with chips and salad or dress it up with all the trappings of a roast.

Lamb burger wellington
Serves2
SkillMedium
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time45 mins
Total Time1 hours
Cost RangeMid
Octavia Lillywhite
By
published

Lamb wellington is a serious treat dish, but this lamb burger wellington is much more affordable and easier to make, too. 

It still feels really special though, and we love the everyone gets their own individual portion. The seam of feta through the middle of the burger adds a real kick of flavour and gives the dish a bit of a Greek twist. This recipe serves two and makes a lovely option for a romantic dinner. However, it's easy to scale up if you're serving it to more people. It takes about an hour to make the whole dish, but it's more than worth the wait.

Ingredients

  • 500g lamb mince
  • 8-12 mint leaves
  • 50g feta cheese
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 200g puff pastry
  • 1 egg, beaten, for glazing

Method

  1. Divide the mince into four equal-sized balls.
  2. Take two cooking rings and press two of the balls into each ring to make a pattie.
  3. Layer the mint, garlic and feta on the top of the first pattie, then put the second pattie on top.
  4. Divide the pastry into four rectangles. Flour a surface and roll out to 0.5cm thick.
  5. Remove the pattie ‘sandwiches’ from the rings and lay each on a rolled out sheet of pastry. Bring all the sides together to form a parcel.
  6. Lay out another sheet of pastry and repeat the wrapping to ensure the lamb burger is completely sealed.
  7. Brush with beaten egg and add a grind of pepper.
  8. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4 and cook the Wellingtons for 40-45 mins.

Top tip for making lamb burger wellington

Use beef mince instead of lamb and fill with cooked bacon and grated Cheddar instead of feta and mint.

Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment. 

