Lamb wellington is a serious treat dish, but this lamb burger wellington is much more affordable and easier to make, too.

It still feels really special though, and we love the everyone gets their own individual portion. The seam of feta through the middle of the burger adds a real kick of flavour and gives the dish a bit of a Greek twist. This recipe serves two and makes a lovely option for a romantic dinner. However, it's easy to scale up if you're serving it to more people. It takes about an hour to make the whole dish, but it's more than worth the wait.

Ingredients

500g lamb mince

8-12 mint leaves

50g feta cheese

2 garlic cloves

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

200g puff pastry

1 egg, beaten, for glazing

Method

Divide the mince into four equal-sized balls. Take two cooking rings and press two of the balls into each ring to make a pattie. Layer the mint, garlic and feta on the top of the first pattie, then put the second pattie on top. Divide the pastry into four rectangles. Flour a surface and roll out to 0.5cm thick. Remove the pattie ‘sandwiches’ from the rings and lay each on a rolled out sheet of pastry. Bring all the sides together to form a parcel. Lay out another sheet of pastry and repeat the wrapping to ensure the lamb burger is completely sealed. Brush with beaten egg and add a grind of pepper. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4 and cook the Wellingtons for 40-45 mins.

Top tip for making lamb burger wellington

Use beef mince instead of lamb and fill with cooked bacon and grated Cheddar instead of feta and mint.

