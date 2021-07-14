We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This leek, asparagus, and pea pasta recipe is so simple to make and packed full of spring greens.

Tangy leek, soft asparagus, and sweet frozen peas make a delicious combination. Tossed in a basil pesto and finished with grated Parmesan. We’ve used amori pasta but you can use whichever pasta shapes you prefer. This dish is ready in just 20 minutes.

Ingredients 1 small leek, trimmed and sliced

6 asparagus tips, chopped into chunks

A handful of frozen peas (about 60g)

1 head of spring greens (about 100g), central vein removed, leaves rolled and finely sliced

150g amori, or your favourite pasta

2tbsps fresh basil pesto

Salt and ground black pepper

Fresh grated Parmesan

Method Add the leek, asparagus and peas to a pan of boiling, salted water. When it comes back to the boil, add the shredded greens and cook for 1 min. Drain, reserving the water, and keep warm.

Pour the cooking water back into the pan, bring to the boil, add the pasta and cook for 8-9 mins, until just tender.

Drain pasta in a colander, reserving some of the cooking water in a bowl. Put the pasta back in the pan over a medium heat. Stir in the pesto and a good splash of cooking water. Season and divide between 2 warm bowls. Spoon the cooked veg on top, and roughly stir in. Serve with the Parmesan cheese.

Top tips for making leek, asparagus and pea pasta

You can use chard or spinach leaves instead of the greens if you like.

