Our leek dauphinoise potatoes recipe is a twist on the dish cooked at Raynaudes Hotel in South-West France by chef and writer Orlando Murrin.

Serve our leek dauphinoise potatoes alongside your Easter lamb and we’re certain your guests will be delighted. Although this recipe takes a little time to prepare, it’s actually very easy to cook and only requires three steps. You can prepare the leek dauphinoise potatoes ahead of time and leftovers can also easily be reheated. This recipe serves six but can easily be scaled up or down.

Ingredients 20g butter

1tbsp sunflower oil

2 leeks, washed and sliced

750g Maris Piper potatoes, sliced thinly

200ml milk

200ml double cream

1/2tsp each salt and pepper

Method Heat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Heat the butter and the oil in a large frying pan and fry the leeks until they are soft and slightly golden. Leave to one side.

In a large saucepan, add the potatoes, milk, double cream, salt and pepper and bring to the boil, stirring continuously. After a couple of minutes of boiling, you will notice the sauce thicken. Remove from the heat.

Pile half of the potatoes into the roasting tin and flatten down. Layer the sauteed leeks on top and then follow with the remaining potatoes, ensuring the potatoes are flat and level. Bake in the oven for 45 mins until golden brown and the potatoes are soft.

Top tips for making leek dauphinoise potatoes:

It's very important the potatoes are cut as thinly and evenly as possible. Use a mandolin for the perfect consistency

Use whole fat milk and don't swap the double cream for single, the higher fat content prevents the sauce from splitting

You can also add fried mushrooms, bacon or wilted spinach to this recipe

Try our classic dauphinoise potatoes recipe if you want something more traditional

What to have with dauphinoise potatoes

As dauphinoise potatoes take a little time to cook and prepare they are often served for celebratory, or special meals. They make a delicious indulgent side to any roast meat including lamb, beef and chicken. You could also serve dauphinoise potatoes with steak or pork chops.

What type of potatoes for dauphinoise

There is no strong ruling on whether waxy or floury potatoes are better for dauphinoise potatoes and different chefs have their own preferences. If you want the dauphinoise to keep its shape and have a little bite to it, we would suggest going for waxy potatoes like Charlotte and Anya. For those who prefer a soft floury texture, choose potatoes such as Maris Piper or King Edward. The most important thing when choosing and preparing your potatoes is to slice them as thin as you possibly can.

