Roasted Mediterranean vegetables make a great accompaniment to meat, fish or even halloumi cheese, if you’re vegetarian. You can be adventurous and mix up the vegetables, dependent on what you have in the fridge. This recipe serves four people and will take around 1hr and 15 mins to prepare and cook. It’s great for the summer months and all of these delicious, seasonal vegetables are a healthy and filling accompaniment to your weeknight dinner. Serve with couscous and hummus.

Ingredients 2 tbls olive oil

12 cooked baby new potatoes, halved

1 red and 1 yellow pepper, deseeded and cut into chunks

2 large courgettes, cut into thick slices

2 small red onions, peeled and sliced

2 cloves garlic, unpeeled, lightly squashed

200g tub ready-grilled artichokes

200g (7oz) couscous

300ml (½ pint) hot stock or water

Zest and juice of 1 lime

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

200g tub hummus, to serve

Method Set the oven to 220°C/Gas Mark 7. Spoon the oil into a roasting tin and put in the oven to heat up for 5 mins, while you prepare the vegetables.

Mix the potatoes, fresh vegetables and garlic in the hot oil in the tin and roast for 40 mins, stirring occasionally. Add the artichokes to the pan for the last 5 mins of cooking.

Put the couscous into a bowl, pour the hot stock or water over and leave for five mins, until the liquid is absorbed. Add the roasted garlic purée, squeezed out of its skin, lime zest and juice and seasoning, to taste, and fluff couscous up with a fork.

Season the vegetables and serve with the couscous and hummus (drizzle with oil from the artichokes, if you like).

Top tips for making Mediterranean vegetables

Add sliced aubergine or leek instead of the artichokes, if you prefer. Just make sure to brush the aubergine slices well with olive oil so that they don't dry out while cooking.

