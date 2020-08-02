We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You can whip up a traditional pilaf using all leftovers from your Sunday roast. Simply throw together your leftover meat and veg and it turns out perfect every time.

This leftovers pilaf recipe is perfect for using up leftovers such as meat and vegetables from the traditional weekend roast. We’ve used chicken but whatever meat you have leftover will work. For an extra kick add 1tsp of mustard powder or a diced red chilli to the cooking broth.

Ingredients 500g cooked chicken, shredded into bite size strips

250g basmati rice

500ml chicken stock

1tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

4 carrots, peeled and sliced

50g garden peas

50g spinach leaves

Method In a large casserole dish, fry the onion and carrot in the oil until softened a little. Add the chicken and rice and stir to coat everything in oil.

Pour over the stock and bring to a simmer. Clamp on a lid and allow to bubble away gently for 15 mins.

Add the peas and check add any more stock if necessary. You want the rice to absorb all of the liquid but not be too dry. Cook for a further 5mins and take off the heat.

Once liquid is disappeared, stir through the spinach leaves which will wilt in the residual heat. Keep warm in a low heat oven or serve immediately.

Top tips for making leftovers pilaf

Try using whole grain rice for a healthier option or perhaps try using pearl barley instead. Learn how to cook rice to perfection with our handy rice guide.

