This lemon and elderflower roulade is light, fresh and ready in under an hour.

Our lemon and elderflower roulade recipe is easy to make and in just three simple steps. We have used flaked almonds to add a subtle nutty flavour and an interesting texture but if you have allergies or don’t like almonds you can omit them from the recipe. This roulade is just 200 calories per portion.

Ingredients 40g flaked almonds, plus extra for serving

3 eggs

100g caster sugar, plus 1tsp

2tsp elderflower cordial

60g plain flour

1/2tsp baking powder

Zest lemon

60g ground almonds

For the filling

100ml whipping cream

150g lemon curd yogurt

3tsp Elderflower cordial

To serve

1tsp icing sugar, for dusting

raspberries, optional

You will need

22x30cm (approx) baking tray lined with non-stick baking paper

Method Preheat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Line your baking tray with parchment paper then scatter over the flaked almonds. Whisk the eggs, sugar and cordial until thick and creamy. Fold in the flour, baking powder, lemon zest and ground almonds then pour into the tray.

Bake for 15-18mins until the sponge springs back when gently pressed. Sprinkle with 1tsp caster sugar then place a piece of baking paper on top and carefully flip over. We use a large chopping board to help this.

Remove the cooking baking paper then carefully roll up the sponge, from one of the short edges, while the cake is still warm. Leave to cool.

Meanwhile, make the filling. Whip the cream then fold in the lemon curd yogurt and elderflower cordial.

When the cake is cool, gently unroll it then generously spread over the cream mixture. Roll up, sprinkle with icing sugar, if using, and scatter over the remaining flaked almonds and serve with raspberries, if liked. [apester id=”602cfabf06fa0e440799d1d8″]

Top tips for making lemon and elderflower roulade:

For a neater presentation trim the ends of the roulade once filled. This is the perfect way for you to taste the bake before serving too

Elderflower is in season from May to June, use our guide to make your own elderflower cordial

We used The Collective Dairy Sicilian Lemon Curd Yoghurt but you could use 50g lemon curd and 100g Greek yogurt if you prefer

