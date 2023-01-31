Simple but delicious, these zingy lemon and rhubarb possets are easy to make ahead prepped in just 10 minutes.
These luxurious, creamy lemon and rhubarb possets are made with double cream, fresh lemon zest, and juice as well as ginger snap biscuit and freshly prepared rhubarb. Make in ramekins and serve with a small dessert spoon. The perfect sweet dessert for two.
Ingredients
- 200ml double cream
- 40g granulated sugar
- Zest ½ lemon and 2tbsp juice
- 1tsp vanilla extract
- 1 ginger snap biscuit, crushed
- For the rhubarb:
- 1 stick forced rhubarb, cut diagonally into 3cm pieces
- 1-2tbsp granulated sugar
- You will need:
- 2 ramekins or serving glasses
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Gently heat the cream, sugar, lemon zest and vanilla in a pan over medium heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 3 mins. Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon juice. Cool to room temperature. Pour into the ramekins or serving glasses, then cover and chill for at least 4 hrs or overnight.
- Heat the oven to 150C Fan/Gas 3.5. Toss the rhubarb with the sugar. Put it into a roasting tray, cover with foil, and roast for 7 mins, until tender. Remove rhubarb from the tray and pour the juices into a pan. Simmer for 10 mins until syrupy. Pour over the rhubarb and set aside to cool.
- To serve, top each posset with rhubarb, syrup and the crushed ginger snap biscuit.
Top tips for making lemon and rhubarb posset
Prepare the posset and rhubarb up to 1 day ahead. Chill, then bring to room temperature about 30 minutes before serving.
You might also like...
- Easy lemon posset (opens in new tab)
- Dessert recipes (opens in new tab)
- Valentine's Day desserts (opens in new tab)
Jess is the Group Food Editor at Future PLC, working across brands in the woman’s lifestyle group, including Woman and Home, Woman’s Weekly, Woman, Woman’s Own, Chat, womanandhome.com and Goodto.com. Hailing from the Antibodies, Jess has a background in media and video production, with many years of experience working on tv and commercial video projects. After relocating to the UK, Jess studied at Leiths School of Food and Wine in London, graduating with a diploma in culinary arts before gaining a scholarship to study at the Ecole Nationale Superieure de Patisserie (ENSP) in France, where she learned the fine art of French patisserie.
-
Beetroot and butternut squash bruschetta
A flavour-packed bruschetta loaded with beetroot, butternut squash, pumpkin seeds, garlic and more...
By Rose Fooks • Published
-
Lemon and rhubarb posset
Sweet, citrus lemon paired with sticky tangy rhubarb - a match made in heaven. Perfect for two...
By Jess Meyer • Published
-
Coconut milk panna cotta
By Jessica Ransom • Published
-
Beetroot and butternut squash bruschetta
A flavour-packed bruschetta loaded with beetroot, butternut squash, pumpkin seeds, garlic and more...
By Rose Fooks • Published
-
Vegan basil pesto courgetti with tomatoes and chilli
It takes just four ingredients to make this simple, healthy courgette recipe infused with pesto...
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Vegan chilli pesto tagliatelle
A really simple dish to whip up for lunch or dinner using just five store cupboard ingredients...
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Mum shares insanely easy and cheap hack to clean the pesky dust behind your radiators
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
This super easy heating hack to save on energy bills takes SECONDS to do
By Kudzai Chibaduki • Last updated
-
Why did EasyJet cancel flights? All you need to know about the airport disruptions
Holidaymakers have been warned over NINE days of planned strikes expected to cause chaos this summer
By Selina Maycock • Last updated