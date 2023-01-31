Lemon and rhubarb posset recipe

Sweet, citrus lemon paired with sticky tangy rhubarb - a match made in heaven. Perfect for two...

lemon possets topped with rhubarb served in ramekins
Serves2
SkillEasy
Preparation Time10 mins plus chilling
Cooking Time20 mins
Total Time30 mins
Cost RangeCheap
Nutrition Per PortionRDA
Calories670 Kcal34%
Saturated Fat34 g170%
Fat55 g79%
Carbohydrates42 g16%
Jess Meyer
By Jess Meyer, Rose Fooks
published

Simple but delicious, these zingy lemon and rhubarb possets are easy to make ahead prepped in just 10 minutes.

These luxurious, creamy lemon and rhubarb possets are made with double cream, fresh lemon zest, and juice as well as ginger snap biscuit and freshly prepared rhubarb. Make in ramekins and serve with a small dessert spoon. The perfect sweet dessert for two.

Ingredients

  • 200ml double cream
  • 40g granulated sugar
  • Zest ½ lemon and 2tbsp juice
  • 1tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 ginger snap biscuit, crushed
  • For the rhubarb:
  • 1 stick forced rhubarb, cut diagonally into 3cm pieces
  • 1-2tbsp granulated sugar
  • You will need:
  • 2 ramekins or serving glasses

Method

  1. Gently heat the cream, sugar, lemon zest and vanilla in a pan over medium heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 3 mins. Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon juice. Cool to room temperature. Pour into the ramekins or serving glasses, then cover and chill for at least 4 hrs or overnight.
  2. Heat the oven to 150C Fan/Gas 3.5. Toss the rhubarb with the sugar. Put it into a roasting tray, cover with foil, and roast for 7 mins, until tender. Remove rhubarb from the tray and pour the juices into a pan. Simmer for 10 mins until syrupy. Pour over the rhubarb and set aside to cool.
  3. To serve, top each posset with rhubarb, syrup and the crushed ginger snap biscuit.

Top tips for making lemon and rhubarb posset

Prepare the posset and rhubarb up to 1 day ahead. Chill, then bring to room temperature about 30 minutes before serving.

