This rhubarb crumble is one of Gregg Wallace’s favourite puddings – and who can blame him?

There’s nothing better than a crunchy, sweet rhubarb crumble recipe to finish off a cracking roast dinner and this one by celebrity chef Gregg Wallace is undoubtedly one of the best. Made with delicious seasonal rhubarb and ginger, and best dished up with a generous portion of custard or a dollop of ice cream, this is truly comfort food at its very best. And what’s even better, the MasterChef host’s pudding is ready in just one hour with only 20 minutes of prep time needed to bring all the ingredients together.

Ingredients 1kg (2lb) fresh rhubarb

125g (4oz) caster sugar

2 pieces of stem ginger, chopped

2 tbsp stem ginger syrup

whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, to serve

custard, to serve

Crumble

250g (8oz) plain flour

125g (4oz) butter, diced

25g (1oz) caster sugar

25g (1oz) demerara sugar

Method Top and tail the rhubarb and remove the stringy skin. Cut the sticks into 2.5 cm (1 inch) lengths, put them in a large ovenproof dish and sprinkle with the caster sugar. Add the stem ginger and stem ginger syrup.

To make the crumble, sift the flour into a bowl. Add the butter and rub in with your fingertips until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Stir in the caster sugar.

Cover the rhubarb with the crumble and press it down lightly. Sprinkle the surface with the demerara sugar.

Bake in a preheated oven, 190°C (375°F), Gas Mark 5, for 40 minutes until golden brown. Serve hot with custard.

Tips for making Gregg Wallace's rhubarb crumble:

For a cheeky, adults-only twist, add a splash of port to the rhubarb mixture.

