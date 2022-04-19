We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These rustic lime cookies have an amazing kick of citrus in the icing that really makes them zing.

Lime and coconut is a classic combination when it comes to sweet treat, and it works so well here. These cookies are really easy to make. You can make up the dough in just 10 minutes, then another 12 minutes in the oven and they’re ready. Once the icing has hardened, they make a great treat for taking on picnics or putting in lunchboxes. This recipe makes quite a small batch of just 6 biscuits, but it’s easy to double or even triple the amounts if you need more.

Ingredients 50g (1¾oz) butter, softened

75g (2¾oz) icing sugar

Zest and juice of 2 limes

1 large egg

100g (3½oz) plain flour

¼ tsp baking powder

50g (1¾oz) desiccated coconut

To decorate:

25g (1oz) large coconut shreds

65g (2oz) icing sugar

Video of the Week

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4. Lightly oil two baking sheets.

Cream the butter and icing sugar together until fluffy. Reserve 1 tbsp of the lime juice for the icing, but add the remaining lime juice to the creamed butter and sugar, along with the lime zest, egg, flour, baking powder, desiccated coconut. Mix well to form a soft dough.

Place six spoonfuls of the mixture well apart on each of the baking sheets. Flatten with a fork and sprinkle over the coconut shreds. Bake for 10-12 mins until golden. Cool on a wire rack.

To decorate, mix the reserved lime juice with the icing sugar to make a thin icing. Drizzle the icing over the biscuits. Leave to set.

Top tip for making lime cookies

If your dough is quite soft and sticky when you've mixed it together, arrange the cookies on the baking tray then pop them in the freezer for 20 minutes before baking, to harden up. This will prevent them spreading too much as they cook.

You might also like:

Chocolate chip cookies

Sugar cookies recipe

Peanut butter cookies