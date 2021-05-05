To make this cupcake recipe, pre-heat oven to 170⁰C/325⁰F/Fan 160⁰C/Gas Mark 3.

In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar until soft and fluffy.

Beat the eggs and add them gradually to the butter and sugar, mixing thoroughly until everything is combined.

Add the zest of two limes, and stir through evenly. Do not throw the limes away – you’ll need them later.

Sift in the flour and baking powder, then gently fold to form a batter, taking care to retain as much air as possible.

Add the milk to loosen the batter if required.

Spoon the mixture into cupcake cases and bake in the centre of the oven for 20-25 minutes until the cakes are golden brown and spring back when touched.

In a separate bowl, squeeze the juice from the zested limes and add the caster sugar to form the drizzle.

Whilst the cakes are still warm, prick them with a skewer and pour the drizzle evenly over the surface of each cake. When they are cool, remove them and put them into a clean cupcake case, as the original one will be sticky to the touch.

If you are going to frost your cakes, wait until they are cool (at least 30 minutes).

Use an electric whisk to beat the butter until fluffy. Add the juice of the remaining lime, and gradually add the icing sugar with the mixer on low.