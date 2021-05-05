These lime drizzle cupcakes are a real must if you love sharp, citrus flavours.
Lime drizzle cupcakes are the perfect summer treat. Fresh and zesty, these cupcakes offer a unique spin to the classic lemon drizzle cake that we all know and love.These light and fluffy cupcakes are topped with classic buttercream icing that’s infused with lime juice, but for an additional twist, grate some of the lime skin onto the top of the cupcake for a final flourish and additional burst of flavour.
Ingredients
- For the cake:
- 150g unsalted butter
- 150g caster sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 2 limes
- 1tsp whole milk
- 175g self raising flour
- 1tsp baking powder
- For the drizzle:
- 100g caster sugar
- For the frosting:
- 100g unsalted butter
- 300g icing sugar
- 1 lime
Method
To make this cupcake recipe, pre-heat oven to 170⁰C/325⁰F/Fan 160⁰C/Gas Mark 3.
In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar until soft and fluffy.
Beat the eggs and add them gradually to the butter and sugar, mixing thoroughly until everything is combined.
Add the zest of two limes, and stir through evenly. Do not throw the limes away – you’ll need them later.
Sift in the flour and baking powder, then gently fold to form a batter, taking care to retain as much air as possible.
Add the milk to loosen the batter if required.
Spoon the mixture into cupcake cases and bake in the centre of the oven for 20-25 minutes until the cakes are golden brown and spring back when touched.
In a separate bowl, squeeze the juice from the zested limes and add the caster sugar to form the drizzle.
Whilst the cakes are still warm, prick them with a skewer and pour the drizzle evenly over the surface of each cake. When they are cool, remove them and put them into a clean cupcake case, as the original one will be sticky to the touch.
If you are going to frost your cakes, wait until they are cool (at least 30 minutes).
Use an electric whisk to beat the butter until fluffy. Add the juice of the remaining lime, and gradually add the icing sugar with the mixer on low.
When the frosting is smooth, pipe or spoon it onto the cakes and leave to set. Top with slices of fresh lime if desired.
Tips for making lime drizzle cupcakes:
To make sure that your cupcakes come out just right, don’t over - or under-mix the ingredients. Under-mixing means that you won’t create those all-important air bubbles and over-mixing means that you’ll collapse them. Just mix until all the ingredients have come together and then stop.
You might also like…
Mary Berry's lemon drizzle cake
Vanilla cupcakes
Lemon sponge cake