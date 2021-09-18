We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ready in just four easy steps, these tasty bran muffins are so simple to make at home. A delicious brunch treat.

Made with wholewheat flour, natural oat or wheat bran and natural yogurt, these muffins are much healthier options than regular sweet muffins. The blueberries in this recipe add a natural sweetness to every bite. This recipe is by celeb chef Lisa Faulkner. “I’ve had this recipe for years – just mix the dry things in one bowl, the wet in another and then stir the two together. By the time you’ve made the coffee they are practically ready.”

Ingredients 250g (9oz) wholewheat flour

200g (7oz) natural oat or wheatbran

4tsp baking powder

2tsp bicarbonate of soda

Pinch salt

450ml (3/4 pint) natural yogurt or buttermilk

180ml (6 fl oz) vegetable oil

2tsp vanilla extract

2 eggs

100g (4oz) light muscovado sugar

350g (12oz) blueberries

Method Line 18 sections of two muffin tins with paper cases or grease lightly with a little oil. Mix the flour, bran, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda and a little salt together in a mixing bowl.

Add the yogurt or buttermilk, oil and vanilla to a second, smaller bowl then add the eggs and sugar and fork together until smooth. Add to the bowl of dry ingredients and fork together until just mixed.

Add the blueberries and mix briefly, being careful not to overmix. Divide the mixture between the sections of the muffin tin.

Bake at 200oC (400oF) Gas mark 6 for about 20 minutes until tops are firm when pressed. Lift out of the tin, transfer to a wire rack and serve while warm, or leave to cool completely.

Top tips for making bran muffins

You could swap the natural yogurt for buttermilk instead. You could also try this recipe with other berries instead of blueberries, like chopped strawberries, raspberries, or blackberries.

