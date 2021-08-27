We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This low-fat chicken burger recipe makes four Asian-spiced burgers that are under 400 calories a portion.

Our low-fat chicken burgers are flavoured with Chinese five-spice, garlic, ginger and hoisin. Despite having only 390 calories per portion they are packed with flavour and easy to make ahead too. Cut the calorie content even further go bunless. You could replace it with lettuce leaves or simply serve naked with the slaw on the side.

Ingredients For the burgers

500g minced chicken

30g breadcrumbs

1tsp chinese five spice

3 spring onions, very finely diced

1 garlic clove, crushed

1tbsp finely grated ginger, or ginger paste

1tbsp hoisin sauce

For the Asian-style slaw

3 spring onion, finely sliced

¼ red cabbage, finely sliced

50g beansprouts

1 large carrot

1tbsp rice vinegar

1tbsp light soy sauce

1/2tbsp honey

½ lime, juice

For the spiced yogurt

100g 0% fat greek-style yogurt

11/2tbsp sriracha

To serve

1 little gem lettuce

4 burger buns

Method Mix the minced chicken with the breadcrumbs, five spice, onion, garlic, ginger and hoisin sauce. Season with salt and pepper and shape into 4 burgers. Chill until required.

To make the Asian-style slaw, mix all of the ingredients together and chill. Mix the yogurt and sriracha together and refrigerate.

Fry the burgers in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Cook each burger for 4-6 mins on each side or until the burger is cooked through to the middle (not pink) and is golden in colour. To assemble, add the lettuce, followed by the burger on the base of each bun. Pile with slaw, add a dollop of spiced yogurt, top with the bun and enjoy!

Top tip for making Low-fat chicken burgers Just swap the chicken for lean fillet of beef if you fancy turning this recipe into a beef burger

Top tips for making low fat chicken burgers

You can use turkey mince instead of chicken if you like. You could also roll the mixture into meatballs and fry to have with stirfry if you prefer. Alternatively you could press the mixture onto skewers and cook as kebabs instead.

Swap honey for maple syrup and our Asian-slaw is vegan-friendly. Make a big bowl for your next party or barbecue as it's perfect for sharing.

