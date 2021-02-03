We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Slimming World's burger and chips recipe is a healthier version of an indulgent family dinner.

Topped with bacon and cheese, Slimming World’s burger is made with onions, garlic, beef, and a dash of Worcester sauce for extra flavour. This Slimming World recipe comes complete with healthier chips too made with low-calorie cooking spray and oven-baked so they are much lower in fat than deep-fried chips.

Ingredients For the chips:

1kg floury potatoes, such as Maris Piper or King Edward, peeled and cut into thick chips

Low-calorie cooking spray

For the burger:

1 onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

500g lean beef mince (5% fat or less)

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

8 back bacon rashers, all visible fat removed

40g reduced fat Cheddar-style cheese, thinly sliced

4 x 60g wholemeal rolls, split and toasted

2 tomatoes, sliced

Lettuce leaves

Cucumber, sliced

4 tbsp passata

Salad, to serve

Method To make this Slimming World recipe, preheat the oven to 200°C/fan 180°C/gas 6. Cook the chips in a large saucepan of lightly salted boiling water over high heat for 5 minutes. Drain, return to the saucepan, and shake to rough up the edges.

Spray a baking sheet with low-calorie cooking spray. Transfer the chips to the tray, spray lightly with low-calorie cooking spray and cook in the oven for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown on all sides, turning occasionally.

Meanwhile, put the onion, garlic, beef and Worcestershire sauce in a bowl, season to taste and combine using your fingers. Divide the mixture into four portions and shape each one into a burger.

Put the burgers on the grill pan, spray with low-calorie cooking spray and grill for 10-12 minutes or until cooked through, turning once.

Grill the bacon alongside the burgers until done to your liking, and top the burgers with the cheese for the last 2 minutes of the cooking time to melt.

Fill each roll with tomato, lettuce, cucumber, two bacon rashers, a burger, and 1 tbsp passata. Serve hot with the chips and salad. Recipe courtesy of Slimming World

Top tips for making Slimming World’s burger and chips

Flipping your burgers more frequently during their cook time actually encourages faster, more even internal cooking, and can shave off as much as one-third of your grill time.