We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This delicious Malteaser covered chocolate pudding is the perfect alternative to old fashioned Christmas pudding. Kids in particular will love the taste of this chocolatey extravaganza, which still looks just as festive as the original.

While classic Christmas puds can require up to nine hours of steaming, this Malteser Christmas pudding needs just 45 minutes in the oven. It’s also booze-free, making it an excellent choice for little ones. This is actually more of a rich chocolate cake than a classic steamed pudding, but the gorgeous design means it will still look impressive at your Christmas table.

Watch how to make Malteser Christmas pudding

Ingredients 125g self-raising flour

125g golden caster sugar

125g butter, softened

40g cocoa

1/2tsp baking powder

3 eggs

6tbsp chocolate buttercream

300g Maltesers

100g white chocolate, melted

5 glacé cherries

1tsp edible red glitter

1 bay leaf

Method Heat the oven to 180C. Tip the flour, sugar, butter, cocoa, baking powder and eggs into a bowl and mix for 5 mins, until light and smooth. Spoon into a lined pudding basin and bake for 45 mins, or until a skewer comes out clean. Set on a wire rack to cool.

Turn the cake out onto a serving plate and allow to cool completely. Cover with buttercream. Decorate with Maltesers and drizzle over the melted chocolate.

Toss the cherries in glitter, put on top of the cake and garnish with the bay leaf.

Top tips for making this Malteaser Christmas pudding

Top with cake sparklers just before serving

Store leftovers in an airtight container or cake tin and eat within two days

You might also like

Figgy pudding

Plum pudding

Vegan Christmas pudding