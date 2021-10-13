Stuffed full of dried figs, grated apple, and mixed dried fruit, this vegan Christmas pudding is every bit as delicious as a traditional pudding. Cinnamon, nutmeg, orange zest, and black treacle add festive flavours, while brandy adds the perfectly boozy finishing touch.
While a classic Christmas pudding contains eggs and suet, this recipe ditches the eggs and uses vegan suet in place of animal products. While we’ve chosen to divide the mixture into eight mini basins, the recipe can easily be used to create one large pudding – simply up the steaming time to six hours.
Ingredients
- For the Christmas pudding
- 90g plain flour
- 1tsp ground nutmeg
- 1tsp mixed spice
- 1tsp cinnamon
- 90g dark muscovado sugar
- 45g dry white breadcrumbs
- 100g vegan suet
- ½tsp baking powder
- 2tbsp black treacle
- 6tbsp brandy or rum
- finely grated zest and juice of 1 orange and 1 lemon
- 2tbsp beetroot powder or ¼tsp red colouring
- 1 apple, peeled and grated
- 250g mixed dried fruit
- 200g dried figs, chopped
- To serve:
- 5tbsp maple syrup
- 2tbsp brandy or rum
- edible gold glitter
- 1 fig cut into wedges
- You will need:
- 8 individual pudding basins, greased and base-lined
Method
Combine the flour, nutmeg, mixed spice, cinnamon, sugar, breadcrumbs, suet and baking powder in a large mixing bowl.
Pour the black treacle, brandy or rum, orange and lemon zest and juice, beetroot powder or red colouring into the flour mixture.
Add the grated apple, dried fruit and dried figs to the mixture then mix everything together with a large spoon. Divide the mixture equally between the pudding basins. Cover each one with baking parchment and foil and secure with some string.
Cook the puddings in a steamer for 4 hours, topping up the water every 30 minutes or as needed.
To serve, warm through in the steamer for 1 hour. Warm the maple syrup and brandy or rum and sprinkle in some edible gold glitter.
Turn each vegan Christmas pudding out onto a plate, top each one with a fig wedge and drizzle over the warm maple syrup, brandy or rum and edible glitter mixture.
Top tip for making this vegan Christmas pudding...
Complete the festive tradition by setting light to your pudding before serving. Simply drizzle with a few spoons of brandy, rum, or whiskey and light with a match at the table.