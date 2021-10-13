We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Stuffed full of dried figs, grated apple, and mixed dried fruit, this vegan Christmas pudding is every bit as delicious as a traditional pudding. Cinnamon, nutmeg, orange zest, and black treacle add festive flavours, while brandy adds the perfectly boozy finishing touch.

While a classic Christmas pudding contains eggs and suet, this recipe ditches the eggs and uses vegan suet in place of animal products. While we’ve chosen to divide the mixture into eight mini basins, the recipe can easily be used to create one large pudding – simply up the steaming time to six hours.

Ingredients For the Christmas pudding

90g plain flour

1tsp ground nutmeg

1tsp mixed spice

1tsp cinnamon

90g dark muscovado sugar

45g dry white breadcrumbs

100g vegan suet

½tsp baking powder

2tbsp black treacle

6tbsp brandy or rum

finely grated zest and juice of 1 orange and 1 lemon

2tbsp beetroot powder or ¼tsp red colouring

1 apple, peeled and grated

250g mixed dried fruit

200g dried figs, chopped

To serve:

5tbsp maple syrup

2tbsp brandy or rum

edible gold glitter

1 fig cut into wedges

You will need:

8 individual pudding basins, greased and base-lined

Method Combine the flour, nutmeg, mixed spice, cinnamon, sugar, breadcrumbs, suet and baking powder in a large mixing bowl.

Pour the black treacle, brandy or rum, orange and lemon zest and juice, beetroot powder or red colouring into the flour mixture.

Add the grated apple, dried fruit and dried figs to the mixture then mix everything together with a large spoon. Divide the mixture equally between the pudding basins. Cover each one with baking parchment and foil and secure with some string.

Cook the puddings in a steamer for 4 hours, topping up the water every 30 minutes or as needed.

To serve, warm through in the steamer for 1 hour. Warm the maple syrup and brandy or rum and sprinkle in some edible gold glitter.

Turn each vegan Christmas pudding out onto a plate, top each one with a fig wedge and drizzle over the warm maple syrup, brandy or rum and edible glitter mixture.

Top tip for making this vegan Christmas pudding...

Complete the festive tradition by setting light to your pudding before serving. Simply drizzle with a few spoons of brandy, rum, or whiskey and light with a match at the table.

