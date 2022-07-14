Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
It takes just five ingredients to make Mary Berry's chocolate brownies with chocolate ganache sauce.
The ganache sauce is made using Bourneville chocolate and double cream. Both make a silky smooth sauce that gives the brownies a rich, indulgent taste - just like our classic chocolate brownies recipe (opens in new tab). You can make around 25-30 squares using this recipe, depending on how you cut. Ideal for sharing with friends, and family or whipping up for a bake sale.
Ingredients
- 300g butter, cubed
- 300g Bourneville chocolate, broken into pieces
- 300g light muscovado sugar
- 4 large eggs
- 100g self-raising flour
For the ganache sauce:
- 150g Bourneville chocolate, broken into pieces
- 200ml pouring double cream
Method
- Preheat the oven to 190°c/Fan 170°c/Gas 5. Grease and line a traybake tin or a small roasting tin about 30x23 (12x9 in) with foil or parchment paper.
- Measure the butter and chocolate into a bowl. Place over a pan of simmering water and gently melt together until smooth. Set aside.
- Whisk together the sugar and eggs until blended. Pour in the melted butter and chocolate mixture and stir until smooth. Sieve in the flour and mix well. Pour into lined tin.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 40-45 minutes until a light crust has formed on the top and the middle is set.
- Meanwhile, to make the ganache sauce, measure the chocolate and cream into a bowl and sit over a pan of gently simmering water and stir until melted.
- Cut the cake into squares and pour the ganache sauce over the top to serve.
Top tips for making Mary Berry's chocolate brownie recipe
The squares mix and the ganache sauce can be made up to 2 days ahead and both freeze well up to 3 months.
If you want to try something a little bit different you could make a white chocolate drizzle to pour over the top along with the ganache sauce.
To do this, melt 150g of white chocolate on low heat in the microwave stirring occasionally. Leave it to cool slightly and then drizzle over the top of the brownies using a teaspoon at a time.
Mary Berry CBE is one of the most loved celebrity chefs in the country. In her early 80s, she’s been on our screens showing us how to make the most delicious recipes and sweet treats for over 50 years! Mary is probably most famous for being one of the original judges on The Great British Bake Off, where she put contestants through their paces for nine years before leaving the show when it made its controversial move from the BBC to Channel Four.
