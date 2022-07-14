GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It takes just five ingredients to make Mary Berry's chocolate brownies with chocolate ganache sauce.

The ganache sauce is made using Bourneville chocolate and double cream. Both make a silky smooth sauce that gives the brownies a rich, indulgent taste - just like our classic chocolate brownies recipe (opens in new tab). You can make around 25-30 squares using this recipe, depending on how you cut. Ideal for sharing with friends, and family or whipping up for a bake sale.

Ingredients

300g butter, cubed

300g Bourneville chocolate, broken into pieces

300g light muscovado sugar

4 large eggs

100g self-raising flour

For the ganache sauce:

150g Bourneville chocolate, broken into pieces

200ml pouring double cream

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Preheat the oven to 190 ° c/Fan 170 ° c/Gas 5. Grease and line a traybake tin or a small roasting tin about 30x23 (12x9 in) with foil or parchment paper. Measure the butter and chocolate into a bowl. Place over a pan of simmering water and gently melt together until smooth. Set aside. Whisk together the sugar and eggs until blended. Pour in the melted butter and chocolate mixture and stir until smooth. Sieve in the flour and mix well. Pour into lined tin. Bake in the preheated oven for 40-45 minutes until a light crust has formed on the top and the middle is set. Meanwhile, to make the ganache sauce, measure the chocolate and cream into a bowl and sit over a pan of gently simmering water and stir until melted. Cut the cake into squares and pour the ganache sauce over the top to serve.

Top tips for making Mary Berry's chocolate brownie recipe

The squares mix and the ganache sauce can be made up to 2 days ahead and both freeze well up to 3 months.

If you want to try something a little bit different you could make a white chocolate drizzle to pour over the top along with the ganache sauce.

To do this, melt 150g of white chocolate on low heat in the microwave stirring occasionally. Leave it to cool slightly and then drizzle over the top of the brownies using a teaspoon at a time.

You might also like...

Mary Berry's chocolate cake recipe (opens in new tab)

Mary Berry's lemon drizzle cake (opens in new tab)

Mary Berry's flapjack recipe (opens in new tab)