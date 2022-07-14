GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Mary Berry's chocolate mousse is a delicious treat that's much lighter than her classic chocolate cake recipe (opens in new tab).

The beautiful presentation and the light hint of coffee are the perfect choices for a summer dinner party dessert or just a special night in. You can spoon it into individual dishes. Pop it in the fridge, and it’s all ready to serve when you want it. This recipe serves four and takes just five minutes to prepare.

Ingredients

150g plain dark chocolate

2 large egg yolks

150g full-fat crème fraîche

150ml double or whipping cream

1 tsp instant coffee granules

To decorate:

Chocolate curls or finely grated chocolate

Method

Break the chocolate into a large heatproof bowl and set it over a pan of gently simmering water. The base of the bowl should not touch the water. Leave until just melted, then remove the pan from the heat, stir, and leave the chocolate to cool slightly. Put the egg yolks and sugar in a medium heatproof bowl. Set the bowl over a pan of gently simmering water, as above. Whisk with an electric hand whisk on low speed for 4 minutes, or use a balloon whisk, which will take a little longer. When the mixture has become paler and thicker, remove the bowl from the heat and continue whisking for a further minute. Set aside to cool slightly, stirring occasionally so the mixture does not stiffen. If it does, stir in 1–2 teaspoons of the crème fraîche to slacken. Pour the cream into a medium mixing bowl and sprinkle over the coffee. Whip the cream to soft peaks and fold in the crème fraîche. Fold the cream mixture into the cooled dark chocolate, then fold in the egg yolk mixture. Make sure everything is well combined. Spoon into glasses and chill for 1 hour. Decorate with chocolate curls. To make chocolate curls, simply pull a vegetable peeler along the flat side of a chocolate bar. It works best if the chocolate is slightly warm. This chocolate mocha mousse recipe features in Mary Berry's Cookery Course (opens in new tab) .

