This chocolate mocha mousse is quick to make, rich in flavour with a light, silky texture. It's one of those treats that's loved by kids and adults alike...

Mary Berry chocolate mocha mousse
Serves4
SkillEasy
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time5 mins
Cost RangeCheap
Mary Berry's chocolate mousse is a delicious treat that's much lighter than her classic chocolate cake recipe (opens in new tab)

The beautiful presentation and the light hint of coffee are the perfect choices for a summer dinner party dessert or just a special night in. You can spoon it into individual dishes. Pop it in the fridge, and it’s all ready to serve when you want it. This recipe serves four and takes just five minutes to prepare.

Ingredients

  • 150g plain dark chocolate
  • 2 large egg yolks
  • 150g full-fat crème fraîche
  • 150ml double or whipping cream
  • 1 tsp instant coffee granules

To decorate:

  • Chocolate curls or finely grated chocolate

Method

  1. Break the chocolate into a large heatproof bowl and set it over a pan of gently simmering water. The base of the bowl should not touch the water. Leave until just melted, then remove the pan from the heat, stir, and leave the chocolate to cool slightly.
  2. Put the egg yolks and sugar in a medium heatproof bowl. Set the bowl over a pan of gently simmering water, as above. Whisk with an electric hand whisk on low speed for 4 minutes, or use a balloon whisk, which will take a little longer.
  3. When the mixture has become paler and thicker, remove the bowl from the heat and continue whisking for a further minute. Set aside to cool slightly, stirring occasionally so the mixture does not stiffen. If it does, stir in 1–2 teaspoons of the crème fraîche to slacken.
  4. Pour the cream into a medium mixing bowl and sprinkle over the coffee. Whip the cream to soft peaks and fold in the crème fraîche. Fold the cream mixture into the cooled dark chocolate, then fold in the egg yolk mixture. Make sure everything is well combined.
  5. Spoon into glasses and chill for 1 hour. Decorate with chocolate curls. To make chocolate curls, simply pull a vegetable peeler along the flat side of a chocolate bar. It works best if the chocolate is slightly warm. This chocolate mocha mousse recipe features in Mary Berry's Cookery Course (opens in new tab).

Learn how to make chocolate mousse (opens in new tab) with our step-by-step guide

Mary Berry CBE is one of the most loved celebrity chefs in the country. In her early 80s, she’s been on our screens showing us how to make the most delicious recipes and sweet treats for over 50 years! Mary is probably most famous for being one of the original judges on The Great British Bake Off, where she put contestants through their paces for nine years before leaving the show when it made its controversial move from the BBC to Channel Four. 

