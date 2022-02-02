We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Make yourself a Michelin-starred meal with these gorgeous crispy potato cakes topped with smoked salmon.

These potato cakes with salmon have been created by Michel Roux Jr – the double Michelin-starred head chef of swanky London restaurant, Le Gavroche. But don’t worry – you don’t need to be a trained chef to make them. This recipe is easy for home cooks; the portion sizes are generous and you don’t need to source any elusive ingredients. These make a lovely family brunch (for 4) and they’re really quick to make. They only take 10 minutes to prep and another 10 or so to cook. Just factor in an extra 30 minutes for the grated potatoes to rest.

Ingredients For the potato cakes:

6 washed Rooster potatoes

1 peeled onion, finely sliced

2 eggs

3 tbsp of plain flour

½ tsp baking powder

Salt and pepper

Vegetable oil, for frying

To finish:

8 slices of smoked salmon

4 tbsp of sour cream

1 bunch of chopped chives

Method Coarsely grate the potatoes and leave for 30 mins. Then drain and rinse under cold water. Gently press between your hands to dry.

Add the onion, eggs, flour and baking powder. Season well with salt and pepper.

Pour a generous amount of oil in a frying pan and heat until smoking hot.

Spoon the potato batter into the pan to form little patties about 5cm wide. Allow to fry for a few minutes, then flip over to colour on each side. When brown and crisp, drain on paper towel.

Serve warm with the smoked salmon and sour cream mixed with the chopped chives.

Top tip for making these potato cakes with salmon...

If you're making this for the family and smoked salmon is too strong a fishy flavour for your kids, swap it for rashers of crispy bacon instead.

