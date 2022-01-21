We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These golden potato pancakes are the delicious savoury pancake you’ve been craving.

Potato pancakes, also known as latkes, are traditionally eaten during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. But you can definitely enjoy them on pancake day too, especially if you’re someone who prefers a savoury option. This variation on the classic pancake recipe is found in Eastern Europe, Germany and Switzerland. And the secret is the addition of a grated onion in the recipe which adds a hint of sweetness to the dish. Easy to make, you can whip these up in just 20 minutes. Serve with sour cream or apple sauce. Or as part of a delicious weekend breakfast with bacon and beans.

Ingredients For the pancakes:

1kg potatoes

25g plain flour

1 egg, beaten

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Vegetable oil for frying

To serve, fried eggs and bacon.

Method Peel the potatoes and grate coarsely into a bowl. Put the grated potato into a clean tea towel and squeeze out as much moisture as possible.

Tip the potato into a bowl and mix with the flour, egg and seasoning.

Heat a little oil in a large frying pan until medium hot. Drop heaped tablespoons of the mixture into the pan. Flatten with the back of a spoon and cook for about 5 mins each side. Don’t be tempted to have the heat too high or the pancakes will brown before they are cooked through.

Remove from the pan and drain on kitchen paper. Serve topped with fried eggs or bacon or both if you want.

Top tips for making potato pancakes:

Always keep potatoes in a cool dark place with good air circulation. Avoid any that have light green patches as this indicates the presence of solanine which gives potatoes a bitter taste and can cause stomach cramps.

You might also like...

Click to rate ( 976 ratings) Sending your rating