Learn how to make this classic potato rosti recipe in a few easy steps. This Swiss potato dish is a favourite in many bistros and cafes across the country. It’s delicious served as a filling brunch dish topped with a fried egg and rashers of crispy bacon. Or, why not try these with ruffles of smoked salmon and a dollop of herby crème fraiche?

This potato rosti recipe serves 4 people and will take only 35 mins to prepare and cook in total. Leftovers can be stored in the fridge and reheated when needed. Store up to 2 days. This rosti is best made and eaten on the same day for the best flavours and texture.

Those of us who opt for a cooked breakfast on the weekend, would usually make the stars of the dish bacon and sausages – and we all love the eggs, beans, mushrooms and tomatoes that go on the plate too – but not everyone thinks to add a potato rosti. But when a rosti is added it does just give that extra touch of indulgence.

Ingredients 1kg medium-sized waxy potatoes, with skins on

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

25g butter

2tbsp olive oil

Method Cook the whole potatoes in a large pan of boiling salted water for 10-15 mins until just tender. Drain and leave until cool enough to handle.

Peel away the skins from the potatoes and coarsely grate the potato flesh into a bowl. Season with plenty of salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Heat half the butter and oil in a shallow non-stick frying pan. Spoon the grated potato into the pan and press down gently into a round flat cake using a spatula. Fry over a low-medium heat for 8-10 mins until golden brown on the underside.

Invert the rosti on to a plate. Add the rest of the butter and oil to the pan then slide the rosti back into the pan. Fry for a further 8-10 mins until the second side is golden. Cut into wedges to serve.

Top tip for making Potato rosti To make individual potato rosti, divide and shape the grated mixture into 6-8 flat rounds before frying. It’s essential to use firm waxy-fleshed potatoes such as Romano for this potato rosti recipe as the texture helps to ensure the grated potato sticks together when it’s fried.

