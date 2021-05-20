We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our mint chocolate chip ice cream recipe is really refreshing and so easy to make.

Cool, creamy and minty fresh – we don’t like to brag but this recipe promises the best mint choc chip ice cream in the UK. And you don’t necessarily need an ice cream maker to make it. Simply make your ice cream mixture and allow to freeze, then stir and sprinkle in your delicious minty choc chips and return to the freezer for another few hours. The result is some silky smooth ice cream with a cool mint chocolate kick that you’ll want to devour in one sitting.

Ingredients 300ml (½ pint) double cream

150ml (¼ pint) full-cream milk

3 large egg yolks

30g (1oz) caster sugar

90g (3oz) chocolate mint Matchmakers, chopped into small pieces

6 ice-cream cones to serve

Chocolate sauce, to serve, optional

Method Heat the cream and milk in a heavy pan to just below boiling point.

Beat the egg yolks and sugar together in a bowl until thick and creamy. Pour in the hot cream, whisking all the time. Pour the mixture back into the pan and heat gently, stirring, until the custard thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon – it doesn’t take long.

Strain the custard into a clean bowl. Put cling film directly onto the surface to stop a skin forming and leave to cool, then chill.

Put the custard into an ice-cream maker until thick and holding its shape, then add the bits of chocolate, mix well and spoon into a freezer container. If you don’t have an ice-cream maker, put the custard into a freezer container, freeze for 2 hrs, then whisk well to break it up. Freeze again, repeating twice more until the ice-cream is thick and holds its shape. Add the chocolate, folding in evenly. Cover and freeze overnight or until firm.

Remove from freezer 5-10 mins before serving. Scoop into balls to serve in ice-cream cones. Drizzle with sauce, if you like.

Tips for making mint chocolate chip ice cream:

We’ve used matchmakers mint chocolate in our recipe but any supermarket-own chocolate mints would work well here.

