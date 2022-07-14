Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Mary Berry’s rum and raisin ice cream is an excellent no-churn ice cream recipe that is best prepared in advance.
"Sweet, naughty, and delicious, this has a gorgeously smooth and silky texture. With no churning required, it is so straightforward to make too," says celeb chef Mary Berry. "Condensed milk is the magic ingredient here – the thick, rich combination of sugar and milk helps prevent ice crystals from forming and makes the ice cream easy to scoop straight from the freezer. Soaking the raisins overnight is worth doing as this plumps them up so they are juicy. Without soaking, they would be hard to eat."
Ingredients
- 150g raisins
- 50ml dark rum
- 300ml pouring double cream
- 1 × 397g tin of full-fat condensed milk
You will need:
- 1-litre freezer-proof container or eight ramekins
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Place the raisins in a saucepan. Add the rum and gently heat it until just boiling. Spoon into a bowl, then cover and leave to soak overnight until all the raisins are plump and the rum has been absorbed (see recipe introduction).
- Pour the cream into a large bowl and whisk into soft peaks using an electric hand whisk. Carefully fold in the condensed milk, then the raisins and any excess rum and mix well.
- Spoon into the freezer-proof container or ramekins and freeze for a minimum of 12 hours or overnight. Extracted from Mary Berry’s Quick Cooking by Mary Berry
Top tips for making Mary Berry’s rum and raisin ice cream
Spooned into ramekins, the ice cream will freeze more quickly – in just a few hours. Don’t overfill them as the mixture will expand as it freezes – ramekins with a capacity of 150ml would be ideal.
You might also like...
Mary Berry's lemon drizzle cake (opens in new tab)
Mary Berry's chocolate cake recipe (opens in new tab)
Mary Berry's flapjack recipe (opens in new tab)
Mary Berry CBE is one of the most loved celebrity chefs in the country. In her early 80s, she’s been on our screens showing us how to make the most delicious recipes and sweet treats for over 50 years! Mary is probably most famous for being one of the original judges on The Great British Bake Off, where she put contestants through their paces for nine years before leaving the show when it made its controversial move from the BBC to Channel Four.
-
Mary Berry’s flapjack
Mary Berry’s flapjack recipe takes 30 mins to bake, making 24 bars. These soft, butter flapjacks use four ingredients; butter, syrup, sugar, and oats...
By Mary Berry • Published
-
Mary Berry’s rum and raisin ice cream
Serve Mary Berry's rum and raisin ice cream with fresh fruit, and pancakes, or paired with a warm chocolate brownie for an indulgent dessert...
By Mary Berry • Published
-
Joe Wicks' black cherry and yogurt ripple ice cream
By Joe Wicks • Published
-
Mary Berry's chocolate mousse
This chocolate mocha mousse is quick to make, rich in flavour with a light, silky texture. It's one of those treats that's loved by kids and adults alike...
By Mary Berry • Published
-
Mary Berry's chocolate brownies with chocolate ganache sauce
If you're looking for an extra indulgent treat, Mary Berry's chocolate brownies are wickedly moreish drizzled in a rich chocolate ganache sauce...
By Mary Berry • Published
-
Mary Berry's almond cupcakes
Mary Berry's deliciously moist almond cupcakes are packed with apricots and sultanas for a fruity twist. Make 12 cupcakes using this recipe...
By Mary Berry • Published
-
Make this Mother's Day one to remember with John Lewis and AirPods
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Morrisons launches special ‘Pocket Money Menu’ so children can pay on Mother's Day
By Kudzai Chibaduki • Published
-
A Little Moons advent calendar full of mochi ice cream is here for December 2021
By Kudzai Chibaduki • Published