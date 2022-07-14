Mary Berry’s rum and raisin ice cream recipe

Serve Mary Berry's rum and raisin ice cream with fresh fruit, and pancakes, or paired with a warm chocolate brownie for an indulgent dessert...

Mary Berry’s rum and raisin ice cream
Mary Berry’s rum and raisin ice cream is an excellent no-churn ice cream recipe that is best prepared in advance. 

"Sweet, naughty, and delicious, this has a gorgeously smooth and silky texture. With no churning required, it is so straightforward to make too," says celeb chef Mary Berry. "Condensed milk is the magic ingredient here – the thick, rich combination of sugar and milk helps prevent ice crystals from forming and makes the ice cream easy to scoop straight from the freezer. Soaking the raisins overnight is worth doing as this plumps them up so they are juicy. Without soaking, they would be hard to eat."

Ingredients

  • 150g raisins
  • 50ml dark rum
  • 300ml pouring double cream
  • 1 × 397g tin of full-fat condensed milk

You will need:

  • 1-litre freezer-proof container or eight ramekins

Method

  1. Place the raisins in a saucepan. Add the rum and gently heat it until just boiling. Spoon into a bowl, then cover and leave to soak overnight until all the raisins are plump and the rum has been absorbed (see recipe introduction).
  2. Pour the cream into a large bowl and whisk into soft peaks using an electric hand whisk. Carefully fold in the condensed milk, then the raisins and any excess rum and mix well.
  3. Spoon into the freezer-proof container or ramekins and freeze for a minimum of 12 hours or overnight. Extracted from Mary Berry’s Quick Cooking by Mary Berry

Top tips for making Mary Berry’s rum and raisin ice cream

Spooned into ramekins, the ice cream will freeze more quickly – in just a few hours. Don’t overfill them as the mixture will expand as it freezes – ramekins with a capacity of 150ml would be ideal.

Mary Berry
Mary Berry

Mary Berry CBE is one of the most loved celebrity chefs in the country. In her early 80s, she’s been on our screens showing us how to make the most delicious recipes and sweet treats for over 50 years! Mary is probably most famous for being one of the original judges on The Great British Bake Off, where she put contestants through their paces for nine years before leaving the show when it made its controversial move from the BBC to Channel Four. 

