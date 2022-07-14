GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Mary Berry’s rum and raisin ice cream is an excellent no-churn ice cream recipe that is best prepared in advance.

"Sweet, naughty, and delicious, this has a gorgeously smooth and silky texture. With no churning required, it is so straightforward to make too," says celeb chef Mary Berry. "Condensed milk is the magic ingredient here – the thick, rich combination of sugar and milk helps prevent ice crystals from forming and makes the ice cream easy to scoop straight from the freezer. Soaking the raisins overnight is worth doing as this plumps them up so they are juicy. Without soaking, they would be hard to eat."

Ingredients

150g raisins

50ml dark rum

300ml pouring double cream

1 × 397g tin of full-fat condensed milk

You will need:

1-litre freezer-proof container or eight ramekins

Method

Place the raisins in a saucepan. Add the rum and gently heat it until just boiling. Spoon into a bowl, then cover and leave to soak overnight until all the raisins are plump and the rum has been absorbed (see recipe introduction). Pour the cream into a large bowl and whisk into soft peaks using an electric hand whisk. Carefully fold in the condensed milk, then the raisins and any excess rum and mix well. Spoon into the freezer-proof container or ramekins and freeze for a minimum of 12 hours or overnight. Extracted from Mary Berry’s Quick Cooking by Mary Berry

Top tips for making Mary Berry’s rum and raisin ice cream

Spooned into ramekins, the ice cream will freeze more quickly – in just a few hours. Don’t overfill them as the mixture will expand as it freezes – ramekins with a capacity of 150ml would be ideal.

