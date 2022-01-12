We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Slow cook this mint, pea and leek stuffed lamb, for the tenderest meat wrapped around a fresh and fabulous stuffing.

This stuffed lamb is a real showstopper dish – so you might be surprised to learn it’s only 300 calories per serving. Proving you don’t have to stick to salads if you’re trying to be healthy, it’s a great option if you have people coming over for lunch or dinner, or for family Sunday lunch. You can impress, without scuppering your diet. Lamb breast is an unsung hero: it has an amazing amount of flavour a really benefits from slow cooking. The cut is similar to pork belly. It’s difficult to find in supermarkets, but ask your butcher or find it at online meat retailers. After two hours in the oven the meat should be incredibly tender.

Ingredients 2 x 550-650g lean, boned breasts of lamb

1 onion, cut into wedges, optional

6 garlic cloves, optional

Oil for drizzling

Roasted root vegetables, to serve

For the stuffing:

45g butter

1 medium leek, trimmed and finely chopped

175g frozen peas

4-5 tbsp fresh chopped mint

75g fresh white breadcrumbs

Salt and ground black pepper

1 egg, beaten

You will need:

Thin string

Method Set the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

To make the stuffing: Put the butter in a large bowl, add the leeks, cover with cling film and microwave on full power for 4 mins, shaking well every min or two. Add the peas, chopped mint, breadcrumbs, seasoning and beaten egg. Mix well to combine.

Lay the breasts of lamb out on the work surface, skin-side down. Season with salt and pepper.

Spread the stuffing evenly over the 2 pieces of meat, almost to the edges, and roll up from the shortest end, securing with string.

Put the lamb in a roasting tin with the onion wedges and whole garlic cloves, if using. Drizzle with oil and roast for up to 2 hrs. Leave it to rest for 15 mins before slicing.

Serve meat sliced with the diced roasted root veg, spring cabbage and gravy – see tip.

Top tip for making mint, pea and leek stuffed lamb

Roasted root veg: Peel and cut into 2cm dice a mixture of potatoes, carrots, parsnips, swede and celeriac. Cook in boiling water for 4 mins, then drain well. Spread the veg out in hot goose fat in a large roasting tin and roast below the lamb for 1-2; hrs. When you remove the meat increase the oven temperature to 220°C/425°F/Gas Mark 7 to crisp the roast vegetables. Use the vegetable cooking water to cook the cabbage and to add to gravy.

