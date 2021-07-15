Make this light and refreshing linguine with crab and mint in just three easy steps.
This garlic and mint-infused dish is simple yet bursting with vibrant flavours. The drizzle of lemon juice and a grating of zest give the crabmeat a delicious flavour. We’ve used linguine in this recipe but you could easily opt for spaghetti or pasta of your choice.
Ingredients
- 150g dried linguine or spaghetti
- 2tbsp good olive oil
- 2tbsp white breadcrumbs
- 1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed
- Pinch of dried chilli flakes
- 100g pot ready-prepared white crabmeat
- Zest and juice of 1⁄2 lemon
- About 12 mint leaves
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 handfuls pea shoots
Method
Cook the pasta, according to pack instructions, for 6-7 minutes. Meanwhile, heat 2 teaspoons of the oil in a small frying pan, stir in the breadcrumbs, garlic and chilli flakes and cook briefly until golden. Set aside.
Drain the pasta, but keeping a little water in it, stir in the rest of the oil, then the crab, lemon zest and juice, snipped mint leaves and seasoning.
Pile into bowls and then sprinkle with the garlic breadcrumbs and more mint leaves and a drizzle of olive oil, if you like. Garnish with pea shoots.
Top tips for making linguine with crab and mint
You can replace the crab with squid, scallops or tuna.
