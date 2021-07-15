Trending:

Linguine with crab and mint recipe

serves: 2
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 5 min
Cooking: 10 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 484 kCal 24%
Fat 16g 23%
  -  Saturates 2g 10%
    • Make this light and refreshing linguine with crab and mint in just three easy steps.

    This garlic and mint-infused dish is simple yet bursting with vibrant flavours. The drizzle of lemon juice and a grating of zest give the crabmeat a delicious flavour. We’ve used linguine in this recipe but you could easily opt for spaghetti or pasta of your choice.

    Ingredients

    • 150g dried linguine or spaghetti
    • 2tbsp good olive oil
    • 2tbsp white breadcrumbs
    • 1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed
    • Pinch of dried chilli flakes
    • 100g pot ready-prepared white crabmeat
    • Zest and juice of 1⁄2 lemon
    • About 12 mint leaves
    • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
    • 2 handfuls pea shoots

    Method

    • Cook the pasta, according to pack instructions, for 6-7 minutes. Meanwhile, heat 2 teaspoons of the oil in a small frying pan, stir in the breadcrumbs, garlic and chilli flakes and cook briefly until golden. Set aside.

    • Drain the pasta, but keeping a little water in it, stir in the rest of the oil, then the crab, lemon zest and juice, snipped mint leaves and seasoning.

    • Pile into bowls and then sprinkle with the garlic breadcrumbs and more mint leaves and a drizzle of olive oil, if you like. Garnish with pea shoots.

    Top tips for making linguine with crab and mint

    You can replace the crab with squid, scallops or tuna.

