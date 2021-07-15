We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Make this light and refreshing linguine with crab and mint in just three easy steps.

This garlic and mint-infused dish is simple yet bursting with vibrant flavours. The drizzle of lemon juice and a grating of zest give the crabmeat a delicious flavour. We’ve used linguine in this recipe but you could easily opt for spaghetti or pasta of your choice.

Ingredients 150g dried linguine or spaghetti

2tbsp good olive oil

2tbsp white breadcrumbs

1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed

Pinch of dried chilli flakes

100g pot ready-prepared white crabmeat

Zest and juice of 1⁄2 lemon

About 12 mint leaves

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 handfuls pea shoots

Method Cook the pasta, according to pack instructions, for 6-7 minutes. Meanwhile, heat 2 teaspoons of the oil in a small frying pan, stir in the breadcrumbs, garlic and chilli flakes and cook briefly until golden. Set aside.

Drain the pasta, but keeping a little water in it, stir in the rest of the oil, then the crab, lemon zest and juice, snipped mint leaves and seasoning.

Pile into bowls and then sprinkle with the garlic breadcrumbs and more mint leaves and a drizzle of olive oil, if you like. Garnish with pea shoots.

Top tips for making linguine with crab and mint

You can replace the crab with squid, scallops or tuna.

