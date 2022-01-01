We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Three types of beans plus juicy fresh tomatoes tossed in a tangy mustard dressing.

Beans are such a great nutritious lunchtime option – especially if you’re trying to follow a healthy diet. Firstly they are packed with protein and fibre. This means they are filling and will keep you feeling sated for longer, unlike a leafy salad which can leave you feeling peckish in the afternoon. They’re also really low in fat, in fact this salad is only 180 calories per portion, making it one of our favourite low calorie lunch ideas. Canned beans are a great store cupboard staple. They don’t lose nutritional value in the canning process, so they’re little powerhouses of goodness, ready whenever you need them.

Ingredients 90g (3oz) green beans, trimmed and halved

1 red onion, peeled and chopped

2 sticks celery, chopped

410g can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

410g can borlotti beans, rinsed and drained

6 cherry tomatoes, halved

For the dressing:

2 tbsp wholegrain mustard

1 tbsp runny honey

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

4 tbsp olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Put the green beans into a heatproof bowl with 2 tbsp water. Cover with cling film, pierce and microwave on high for 2 mins. Rinse in cold water and put into a large bowl.

Rinse the chopped red onion in a sieve, to remove the strong flavour, and then add to the bowl.

Gently mix in the celery, canned beans and tomatoes.

To make the dressing: Put mustard, honey, and lemon zest and juice into a small jar with the oil. Season and shake to mix. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and stir lightly.

Top tip for this mixed bean salad with mustard dressing

Swap the cannellini or borlotti beans for any other (unsauced) canned beans you like - red kidney or butter beans work well. You could also stir in a drained tin of tunafish. To keep the calories down go for tunafish in brine or spring water, not oil.

