This simple bean and pepper salad is made with just four ingredients; red peppers, yellow peppers, green beans, and salad leaves.

The homemade dressing of olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and freshly grated ginger adds a real depth of flavour and tanginess to this salad. This fresh salad is perfect as a filling lunch or served in smaller portions as a side salad. This recipe serves six to eight people.

Ingredients 2 red peppers, halved and deseeded

2 yellow or orange peppers, halved and deseeded

350-500g green beans

140-200g bag salad leaves

For the dressing:

6tbsp olive oil

2tbsp balsamic vinegar

1tsp caster sugar

1tbsp freshly grated ginger

Method Set the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas mark 6.

Place the peppers, cut-side down, on a baking tray and roast them for 20-30 mins or until the skins start to char. Remove the peppers from the oven and place them in a freezer bag. Leave them to cool. Peel away the skins and roughly chop.

Cook the beans in boiling water for 4-5 mins, or until they’re just tender. Drain them and rinse under running cold water to cool them quickly, then drain them well.

Place all of the vegetables into a large bowl.

To make the dressing, mix together all the ingredients and pour over the vegetables. Stir to mix and coat in the dressing. This salad is best served at room temperature rather than chilled.

Top tips for making bean and pepper salad

Rather than just running your green beans under cold water once they’ve boiled, get a bowl of iced water ready while they’re boiling and then dunk into the ice bath as soon as they come out of the boiling water. This will give your green beans a bright and vivid colour that will make this summer salad even more impressive. For more on how to cook runner beans, read our guide on everything you need to know about this versatile bean.

To save roasting and peeling the peppers use ready-prepared ones from a jar or from the deli counter.

This recipe is just 137 calories per serving which makes it ideal for the 5:2 diet. The homemade salad dressing helps to keep the calorie count low.

