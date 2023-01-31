Mozzarella and tomato ‘bruschetta’ salad recipe

A filling salad that doesn't shy away from flavour. Perfect as a hearty lunch or light dinner...

Heat the grill to medium-high. Put the ciabatta on a tray with a drizzle of oil and the herbs, salt and black pepper. Grill for 2-3 mins to toast. Set aside and add the tomatoes, pepper and olives to the tray and grill for 3-4 mins until warmed through and the tomatoes are starting to burst. Arrange the rocket and mozzarella on plates or a small platter with the warm tomatoes, pepper, olives and the anchovies, if using. In a small food processor, blitz the olive oil and basil. Drizzle this and the balsamic vinegar over the salad. Serve with the toasted ciabatta.
Jess Meyer
By Jess Meyer, Rose Fooks
published

A deconstructed bruschetta, with mozzarella, warm deli favourites, and crunchy ciabatta sticks – as easy as it is tasty.

This mouthwatering salad is bursting with an array of delicious flavours and textures. Tomatoes, green olives, mozzarella, anchovies, balsamic vinegar, and rocket are just a handful of ingredients that make up this hearty, vibrant salad. Serves two.

Ingredients

  • 1 small 150g ciabatta loaf, halved and cut into 4 lengthways
  • 2tbsp olive oil, plus a drizzle
  • 1 sprig thyme or rosemary, leaves picked and chopped
  • 150g tomatoes on the vine
  • 1 roasted red pepper from a jar/can, cut into thick strips
  • 50g pitted green olives
  • A handful of rocket
  • 100g ball mozzarella
  • 4 anchovies in oil (optional)
  • Basil leaves to serve
  • 1tsp balsamic vinegar

Method

  1. Heat the grill to medium-high. Put the ciabatta on a tray with a drizzle of oil and the herbs, salt and black pepper. Grill for 2-3 mins to toast. Set aside and add the tomatoes, pepper and olives to the tray and grill for 3-4 mins until warmed through and the tomatoes are starting to burst.
  2. Arrange the rocket and mozzarella on plates or a small platter with the warm tomatoes, pepper, olives and the anchovies, if using. In a small food processor, blitz the olive oil and basil. Drizzle this and the balsamic vinegar over the salad. Serve with the toasted ciabatta.

Top tips for making mozzarella and tomato ‘bruschetta’ salad

Substitute 1-2tsp olive oil for anchovy oil from the can, if using.

Jess Meyer
Jess Meyer
Food Editor

Jess is the Group Food Editor at Future PLC, working across brands in the woman’s lifestyle group, including Woman and Home, Woman’s Weekly, Woman, Woman’s Own, Chat, womanandhome.com and Goodto.com. Hailing from the Antibodies, Jess has a background in media and video production, with many years of experience working on tv and commercial video projects. After relocating to the UK, Jess studied at Leiths School of Food and Wine in London, graduating with a diploma in culinary arts before gaining a scholarship to study at the Ecole Nationale Superieure de Patisserie (ENSP) in France, where she learned the fine art of French patisserie.

