A rustic, crunchy, oaty cookie that’s just as good at breakfast or teatime.

Muesli cookies make great use of this ingredient. It adds a bit of everything – nuts, oats, bran and dried fruits. You can use any kind. It’s a great way to use up the leftovers from the bottom of a packet. The result is a biscuit that is great for dunking in your afternoon tea, but it’s also a nifty take on breakfast biscuits. They’re great to have on hand if you’re rushing in the morning and want something you can take with you. We used this recipe to make 18 biscuits. However, it’s quite nice to make fewer larger ones, especially if you’re eating them on the go.

Ingredients 170g softened butter

175g light brown sugar

100g granulated sugar

1 egg

1tsp baking powder

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

½ tsp salt

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp ground ginger

240g plain flour

200g muesli

Method Preheat oven to 190°C/375°F/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 5. Line 3 baking sheets with greaseproof paper.

In a large bowl cream together the butter and sugars. Add the egg and beat.

Sift together the baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger and flour. Add to the sugar, butter and eggs and mix to a stiff dough.

Stir through the muesli and chill for 30 mins. Form into 18 balls and spread out on the baking sheets.

Bake for 10 mins, or until the cookies are golden around the edges. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 mins before transferring to a wire rack to cool fully.

Top tip for making muesli cookies

These cookies have a nicely stodgy-on-the-middle texture, but for a crisper, more biscuit-y finish, bake them for about 5 minutes longer.

