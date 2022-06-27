This cosy, warming mushroom, bacon and pea risotto is a brilliant easy family meal.
Mushroom risotto is such a classic comfort food, but we thinking adding in bacon only makes it taste better. The peas add a lovely texture to the dish, and they look so pretty too. In order to keep it as healthy as possible, without compromising on taste, we've reduced the salt content by using low-salt bacon and stock. Both these ingredients traditionally have a lot of salt in - more than you need in this dish. Using a whole lemon rind is a great trick for adding extra flavour too. Rather than painstakingly zesting, you just chuck in the whole rind for flavour, then fish it out at the end of cooking before you serve up.
Ingredients
- 1 onion, peeled and chopped
- 75g low-salt lean back bacon, roughly chopped
- 1 large leek, thinly sliced
- 1tbsp olive oil
- 1l low-salt chicken stock
- 350g Arborio rice
- Ground black pepper
- 60ml white wine
- The whole rind of 1 lemon (a whole rind is easier to remove later)
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 225g mushrooms, sliced
- 75g frozen peas
- 125g hard cheese (eg Parmesan), finely grated
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Bring the stock to the boil in a large saucepan and keep it at barely simmering point.
- Heat the oil in a large heavy based saucepan, add the onion, bacon, leek and 2tbsp water and cook for about 2-3 mins or until the mixture begins to soften.
- Stir in the rice and season well. Add the wine, lemon rind and lemon juice and two large tbsps of stock. Cook gently, stirring occasionally until the wine and stock is absorbed.
- Add the mushrooms and gradually add the simmering liquid, a spoonful at a time, let the mixture absorb the stock before adding each spoonful. Keep stirring and adding stock, this will take about 25 mins.
- When most of the stock has been added and the rice is creamy, add the peas and low-fat grated hard cheese and stir until the cheese begins to melt. Remove the lemon rind and season to taste.
- Serve the risotto with salad or rocket leaves and a drizzle of olive oil.
Top tip for mushroom, bacon and pea risotto
For a vegetarian version, swap the bacon for dried porcini mushrooms. Use a vegetable stock and ensure the cheese you add at the end is veggie friendly (not Parmesan).
You might also like...
Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment.
-
Lemon chicken and pea risotto
This delicious and healthy lemon chicken and pea risotto recipe is so easy to make at home. Plus it will take only 45 mins to prepare and cook
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Chicken and pea risotto
This delicious chicken and pea risotto is flavoured with thyme, white wine and Parmesan cheese for a rich, creamy dish that all the family will love.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Chicken and tarragon risotto
An easy and delicious chicken and tarragon risotto jewelled with green peas and flavoured with this delicate aniseed-y herb.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Courgette and bacon risotto
Courgette and bacon risotto is a brilliant summer risotto - bursting with flavour but cheap, quick and easy to make.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Lemon chicken and pea risotto
This delicious and healthy lemon chicken and pea risotto recipe is so easy to make at home. Plus it will take only 45 mins to prepare and cook
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Chicken and pea risotto
This delicious chicken and pea risotto is flavoured with thyme, white wine and Parmesan cheese for a rich, creamy dish that all the family will love.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Lidl launches gin and juniper roast pork flavour crisps for Christmas
Gin and tonic is SO last Tuesday
By GoodtoKnow • Published
-
Popular bar snack urgently recalled over salmonella fears after 50 people ill in hospital
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Aldi launches new Gastro range half the price of the M&S premium food selection
By Selina Maycock • Published