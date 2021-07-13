We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This mouthwatering one pot tuna pasta puttanesca is infused with garlic, basil, and capers.

Our tuna puttanesca is topped with a layer of crisp golden cheese; a combination of cheddar and mozzarella. This recipe uses tinned tuna but you could swap for flaked tuna steak instead for a meatier texture.

Ingredients 100g tuna in oil, drained (reserve a little of the oil)

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2 x 400g cans chopped tomatoes with sliced olives

Handful fresh basil

2tbsp capers, rinsed

300g pasta shapes

50g grated cheddar and mozzarella

Handful fresh breadcrumbs (50g)

Method Heat the grill to high. Pour a little of the tuna oil into a wide ovenproof sauté pan and heat the garlic. Pour in the chopped tomatoes and simmer for 15 mins. Stir in the tuna, basil and capers, and season well.

Meanwhile, cook the pasta shapes according to the pack instructions. Drain lightly, then stir into the sauce. Heat through, then top with the cheese and breadcrumbs, and grill until melted.

Top tips for making one-pot tuna pasta puttanesca

As there is so much flavour behind this dish, you could easily add a variety of vegetables to the pasta to up your five-a-day count. Try finely chopped peppers, onion, mushroom, or spinach.

