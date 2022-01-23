We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A rib-sticking, comforting one pot dish, perfect for cold evenings.

Pan haggerty is a simple one pot, stove top dish made with potatoes, onion and cheese. It’s originally from Northumberland, though not much is known about its origins. However, it was certainly popular in mining towns the 1930s, when people needed cheap, filling dishes made from few ingredients. It’s often flavoured with beef dripping or lard, but you can make it completely vegetarian by using butter. This dish is nice enough to make a supper all on its own, or serve it as a side dish with pork chops or sausages.

Ingredients 30g (1oz) butter, dripping or lard

500g (1lb) potatoes (such as Maris Piper, Desirée or Romano)

1 onion

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

100g (3½oz) Northumberland, Lancashire Original or Cheddar cheese, grated

Method Peel and thinly sliced the potatoes. Pat the slices dry with a cloth to remove any starch. Peel and thinly slice the onion.

Heat the butter (or dripping, or lard) in a heavy-based frying pan. Remove the pan from the heat and arrange in it a layer of potato, then onion, seasoning and cheese. Repeat the layering twice.

Cover pan with a lid, or foil, and cook over a gentle heat for 20-30 minutes or until potatoes are tender (test with a knife).

Take off the cover and finish the dish under a hot grill to brown the top. Serve from the pan with a green salad.

Top tip for making pan haggerty

Bacon is a great addition to this dish. Fry some lardons in a separate pan and add them in a layer between the last two layers of potatoes.

