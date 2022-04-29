We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Small and chunky, bite size cookies that are the perfect accompaniment to your morning coffee or tea.

These peanut butter chocolate chip cookies are little golden nuggets of nutty brilliance. Unlike our classic peanut butter cookies, which use melted chocolate, this recipe uses big chips of chocolate. That means the peanut flavour in the biscuit dough is cleaner and more pronounced, because the chocolate is kept separate. You can use milk, dark or white, depending how sweet you want the biscuits to be. It’s good to cut up your own chocolate, then you can get good-size chunks. Use a warm knife to help you cut them.

Ingredients 115g butter, softened

1 tsp vanilla extract

115g caster sugar

4 tbsp smooth peanut butter

1 egg, beaten

200g plain flour

½ tsp baking powder

100g milk chocolate, chopped into small chunks

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Line two baking sheets with baking paper.

Place the butter, vanilla extract and sugar in a mixing bowl and beat together until pale and creamy. Beat in the peanut butter then gradually beat in the egg.

Sift over the flour and baking powder and mix to a firm dough. Divide the dough into 24 even pieces and roll each into a ball. Place on the baking sheet and top each with 2-3 chocolate chunks, pressing them gently into the dough.

Bake for 10-15 mins until the cookies are golden brown. Leave on the baking sheet for 5 mins then transfer to a wire rack and leave to cool completely

Top tip for making peanut butter chocolate chip cookies...

Store the cookies in an airtight container for up to 5 days or freeze before you bake them, for up to 2 months.

