We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Brilliant breakfast biscuits that combine lashings of peanut butter with the crunch of cereal.

We love a breakfast biscuit and these cornflake cookies are a great choice. You can serve two of three up with a glass of milk or a smoothie. They also go well with a bowl of natural yoghurt and some chopped fresh fruit. Once you’ve made a batch, you can store them in an airtight container for up to a week. Smooth or crunchy peanut butter both work for this recipe. We’ve used smooth because we love the silky texture, but change it up if you prefer. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even make your own peanut butter – see our tip below.

Ingredients 175g crunchy peanut butter (with no added sugar)

50g unsalted butter, at room temperature

50g golden caster sugar

40g light brown sugar

1 egg, lightly beaten

125g self-raising flour

50g cornflakes, lightly crushed

Video of the Week

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/375°F/Gas 5. Line two baking sheets with baking parchment.

Place the peanut butter and the butter in a large bowl and beat together until well-mixed and creamy. Add the sugars and beat again. Gradually add the egg, a little at a time, beating well after each addition. Sift over the flour and mix to a stiff dough.

Put the crushed cornflakes on a plate. Roll the cookie dough into walnut-sized balls, then roll in the cornflakes to coat. Place on the prepared baking sheets, spacing them slightly apart, then flatten them a little with the palm of your hand (this will stop them rolling off the sheet).

Bake for 10-12 mins until firm, then remove from the oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool.

Top tip for making Cornflake cookies...

You can also make your own peanut butter - it's quick and easy. Blend 175g unsalted roasted shelled peanuts for a few seconds in a blender or food processor, until roughly chopped. Drizzle 2 tbsp of groundnut or sunflower oil over the top and add a small pinch of salt. Process for about 30 secs for crunchy peanut butter and 1-2 mins for smooth.

You might also like...

Peanut butter cookies

Chocolate chip cookies

Snickerdoodles