Perfectly crisp roast potatoes seasoned with lemon zest and juice, flavoured with creamy garlic cloves roasted in their skins.

The simple addition of lemon and garlic lifts these golden roasties into something rather special. Serve them with a roast dinner, Christmas lunch, or even as a side with baked fish. You could try adding a few sprigs of rosemary during cooking, or scatter with fresh chopped parsley just before serving. For extra-crispy roasties, use goose fat instead of olive oil. Just remember they need to be served up as soon as they come out of the oven.

Ingredients 2kg (4½ lb) floury potatoes, peeled and quartered

100ml (3½ fl oz) olive oil

1 bulb garlic, broken into cloves and bashed

1 lemon, zest and juice

Method After the turkey has come out, turn up the oven to 200°C (400°F, gas mark 6). Put potatoes in a large pan of salted water, bring to the boil and simmer for 10 mins. Heat oil in a large roasting tin until smoking.

Drain the potatoes in a colander and give them a shake to fluff them up round the edges, then carefully tip into the hot fat. Put in the oven for 30 mins, turning once or twice, then add the garlic and cook for another 20 mins.

Add the lemon zest, juice and seasoning just before you serve.

Top tip for making garlic roast potatoes...

​​How do you keep garlic from burning when roasting potatoes?

Roasting garlic cloves in their skins will stop them from burning. Make sure they’re doused in a good glug of oil, and shake the pan well halfway through the cooking time.

How do you get crispy roast potatoes?

Make sure the edges of the parboiled potatoes are nice and fluffy by placing the drained potatoes back in the pan and shaking vigorously. If the oven is full, allow extra time for browning.

