Goose fat roast potatoes are a roast dinner staple, and an absolute must for anyone who loves a really crispy roast potato on the outside but a nice fluffy middle.

Goose fat roast potatoes are so indulgent, they’re often saved for Christmas, but we think they’re perfect anytime of the year. There are countless methods for perfecting roast potatoes but one of the best methods for ensuring a fluffy middle is to boil them first – and then give them a good shake in the pan before roasting to rough up the sides. We’d also suggest cutting them so they have plenty of sharp edges, which will go extra crispy.

Ingredients 2kg (4½lb) large potatoes for roasting (eg, Maris Piper, King Edwards, Desiree or Kestrel), peeled and cut into chunks

4 tbsp goose fat

Method Put the potatoes into a large pan of cold water, bring to the boil and then cook for 8 minutes until tender. Drain well, keeping the water for cooking the other vegetables or making the stock for the gravy later on. (For a really good turkey gravy recipe, click here.)

Meanwhile, set the oven to Gas Mark 6 or 200°C. Spoon the goose fat into a large, shallow roasting tin and put in the oven for at least 10 minutes to heat up.

Put the drained potatoes back in the pan, place over a medium heat and shake the pan to “rough up” the edges (this will help them turn nice and crispy in the oven later on!)

Carefully tip the potatoes into the hot fat in the roasting tin and turn them so that they’re nice and evenly coated in fat. Roast for 30 minutes, then turn them and cook for a further 30 minutes or more, until they’re nice and crisp.

Tips for making goose fat roast potatoes:

To make sure your potatoes are extra crispy, dry them off after the boiling step and before they go in the oven.

