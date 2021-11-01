We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ditch your classic roasties for a healthier alternative. Sweet potatoes are high in vitamin A and low on the glycemic index, meaning they won’t make your blood sugar spike the way white potatoes do. They’re also totally delicious as part of a roast dinner.

Unlike traditional roast potatoes, roasted sweet potatoes don’t require parboiling – you can simply bung them in the oven and turn them halfway. Try adding a few sprigs of rosemary or cloves of garlic in their skin halfway through the cooking process.

Ingredients 3-4 tbsps goose fat or white vegetable fat

1-1.5kg (2-3lb) Maris Piper potatoes, peeled and halved

3 sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

1 tsp salt

Method Set the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5. Place the goose fat or white vegetable fat in a large, shallow roasting tin and place in the oven to heat up.

Cook the Maris Piper potatoes in boiling water for 5-7 mins, then drain them well. Add the potatoes to the pan, along with the sweet potatoes. Turn to coat them with the fat and sprinkle over salt. Cook the potatoes for 1-11⁄4 hours, turning them occasionally. Keep them hot until serving.

Top tip for making roasted sweet potatoes…

Should I par boil my sweet potatoes before roasting?

There’s no need to par boil sweet potatoes before roasting. Sweet pots are already wetter than their regular counterparts, so par boiling could make them mushy.

Is roasted sweet potato bad for you?

Roasted sweet potatoes are packed full of fibre and beta carotene, as well as vitamin C and potassium. The potatoes in this recipe have just 210 calories a portion.

Why are my roasted sweet potatoes soggy?

Make sure you allow your roasted sweet potatoes plenty of space in the pan. Don’t crowd them together as this may lead them to steam rather than roast.

Can you eat sweet potato skin?

Yes, though it’s important to scrub the skin well before cooking if you intend to eat them. This recipe calls for peeled potatoes for a softer texture and sweeter taste.

