This delicious peri-peri chicken is, of course, inspired by the Nando’s original.

If you can’t make it to a Nando’s for a cheeky chicken, make it yourself at home with this easy recipe. It’s not too spicy, so it’s suitable for the whole family, and you can adapt the spice level yourself if it’s not right. Add more chillies if you really want a kick. For a calmer version, be sure to remove the seeds, as this is where the real heat in chillies is. We’ve used drumsticks for this recipe as they make sure a great, sticky treat and really, there’s no other way to eat them than to get your hands dirty. If you prefer, use wings, thighs or leg joints (thighs and drumsticks together).

This recipe is part of our cheap family meals collection – under £1 a head

Ingredients 2-3 red chillies, deseeded if preferred

1 garlic clove, peeled

½ tsp dried oregano

1 tsp sweet paprika

5 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tbsp lemon juice

8 chicken drumsticks

Method Place the chillies, garlic, oregano, paprika, oil, vinegar and lemon juice in a blender or food processor and blend to make a paste. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper.

Place the chicken drumsticks in a non-metallic dish and coat in the chilli paste, cut a few slashes across the chicken if you like to allow the flavour to penetrate more. Leave to marinate from 10 mins to 2 hours (in the fridge).

Preheat the oven to 190°C/350°F/Gas Mark 5. Transfer the chicken to a foil-lined baking tin and cook in the oven for 35-40 mins until completely cooked through.

Top tip for making Peri-Peri chicken:

As a general rule the smaller the chilli the hotter it will be, so don’t be tempted to use more if they’re small.